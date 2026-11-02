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Segunda Division
team-logoReal Oviedo
Nuevo Carlos Tartiere
team-logoLas Palmas
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Watch Real Oviedo vs. Las Palmas live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Oviedo vs Las Palmas
Real Oviedo
Las Palmas
Segunda Division

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Real Oviedo vs Las Palmas in live Segunda Division action today.

How to watch Real Oviedo vs Las Palmas with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
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Match Preview

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Segunda Division - Game Week 12
Nuevo Carlos Tartiere

Real Oviedo host Las Palmas at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere in a Segunda Division fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides as the season enters its middle stretch.

Julian Calero's Oviedo come into this one off the back of a mixed run. A Copa del Rey exit against Numancia, where they conceded three, has tempered some of the confidence built by back-to-back league wins over AD Ceuta FC and Eibar in October.

The home side have shown they can put teams away — three goals against Eibar and a composed away win at Ceuta — but defensive fragility has cost them points. A 4-1 defeat to Eldense earlier in the month remains a sore result.

Las Palmas arrive under Albert Sanchez having won their last two competitive matches, including a 1-0 league win over Real Sociedad B and a Copa del Rey victory at RSD Alcala. That form will give the travelling side belief.

Still, Las Palmas have been inconsistent. A 3-0 loss at Castellon and a defeat to Mallorca in the same October window show they can be undone when the opposition is at full strength.

Both managers will be looking for the kind of performance that brings clarity to their league position. The Nuevo Carlos Tartiere should provide a charged atmosphere for what is a competitive mid-table contest.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Oviedo vs Las Palmas.

Team news & squads

Real Oviedo vs Las Palmas Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Calero

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