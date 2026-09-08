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Champions League
team-logoReal Madrid
Estadio Bernabeu
team-logoInter
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Real Madrid vs Inter: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Madrid vs Inter
Real Madrid
Inter
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Inter will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Inter today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Inter Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Formation
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-5-2
T. CourtoisT. CourtoisT. Alexander-ArnoldT. Alexander-ArnoldD. HuijsenD. HuijsenM. CucurellaM. CucurellaI. KonateI. KonateVinicius JuniorVinicius JuniorJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamF. ValverdeF. ValverdeB. DiazB. DiazY. DiomandeY. DiomandeK. MbappeK. MbappeJ. MartinezJ. MartinezA. BastoniA. BastoniM. AkanjiM. AkanjiY. BisseckY. BisseckH. CalhanogluH. CalhanogluC. AugustoC. AugustoP. ZielinskiP. ZielinskiA. DioufA. DioufN. BarellaN. BarellaF. EspositoF. EspositoL. MartinezL. Martinez
Inter crest
Inter
INT
4-2-3-1
Real Madrid

Starting XI

Inter

Manager

  • J. Mourinho
  • C. Chivu

Jose Mourinho is without a significant portion of his squad for this fixture. Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, Eder Militao, Endrick, Thiago Pitarch, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy are all listed as injured. Arda Guler, Eduardo Camavinga, and Bernardo Silva are suspended and unavailable. The projected XI is expected to feature Thibaut Courtois in goal, with a back line of Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, and Antonio Ruediger, while Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior lead the attack.

For Inter, Cristian Chivu names a near-fully fit squad, with only Djed Spence absent through injury and no suspensions reported. The projected XI places Josep Martinez in goal, with Lautaro Martinez and Francesco Pio Esposito expected to start up front. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

RMA

RMA - Form

S04
W0-3
ESP
W1-2
RSO
W4-1
MAL
W4-0
BET
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
INT

INT - Form

JUV
W1-2
BET
W1-0
MON
W4-1
CGL
W0-1
NAP
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in a 1-0 loss to Real Betis in LaLiga on September 4. Prior to that, they beat Malaga 4-0 and Real Sociedad 4-1 in the league, scoring nine goals across those two fixtures. Their five-match run also includes a 1-2 away win at Espanyol and a 3-0 pre-season victory over Schalke 04.

Inter have won all five of their last five matches without a single defeat. Their most recent result was a 3-2 comeback win over Napoli in Serie A, following a 1-0 win at Cagliari and a 4-1 victory over Monza. They also recorded wins over Real Betis and Juventus in pre-season, scoring 11 goals across the five games while conceding just three.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real MadridDrawInter
5
0
0
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
Champions League
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
FT
Champions League
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
11Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League on December 7, 2021, when Real Madrid won 2-0 at the Bernabeu. Across the last four Champions League encounters in the dataset, Real Madrid have won three and Inter have won none, with the sole close result being a 3-2 Madrid win in November 2020. Real Madrid have scored 8 goals to Inter's 0 across those four Champions League meetings.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
00000000
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Real Madrid and Inter Milan are currently level at the top of the Champions League standings, each occupying first position as the competition gets underway.

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