How to watch Real Madrid vs Fiorentina with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 1 Aug 2026 - 12:00

Today's game between Real Madrid and Fiorentina will kick-off at 1 Aug 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Fiorentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either side ahead of this fixture. Real Madrid have not confirmed injury or suspension updates, and no probable lineup has been released. The same applies to Fiorentina, with no squad information provided at this stage. Further updates will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

Form

Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Barcelona, a 2-0 loss in LaLiga back in May. Since then, they have not lost, picking up wins over Real Oviedo (2-0), Sevilla (1-0 away), Athletic Bilbao (4-2), and most recently Leganes (4-1) in their opening pre-season friendly. That run of four straight wins includes 11 goals scored and just four conceded.

Fiorentina's last five results are more mixed. They drew 1-1 with Atalanta in their final Serie A fixture of last season, then opened pre-season with a heavy 8-1 win over Fiorentina U20 and a narrow 1-0 victory against Gubbio. A 3-2 defeat to Queens Park Rangers interrupted their momentum, but they bounced back with a 1-0 win over Watford in their most recent outing.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in pre-season friendly fixtures, with each side winning once. The most recent meeting came in August 2017, when Real Madrid won 2-1. Before that, Fiorentina beat Real Madrid 2-1 in a friendly in August 2014. Both previous encounters were closely contested, with a single goal separating the teams on each occasion.