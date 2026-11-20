How to watch Puebla vs Atletico de San Luis with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States TUDN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 17 20 Nov 2026 - 20:00 Estadio Cuahutehmoc

Puebla host Atletico de San Luis at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries genuine importance for both clubs at the wrong end of the table.

Gerardo Espinoza's side sit 13th in the Apertura standings and are looking to build on a win over Queretaro last time out, though three defeats in their previous four matches underline the inconsistency that has defined their campaign.

Atletico de San Luis arrive in Puebla one place below their hosts in 14th, and Diego Mejia's team have won just one of their last four matches. Back-to-back defeats to FC Juarez and Atlas have applied pressure heading into this fixture.

Both clubs need points to keep their Liguilla hopes alive, and neither can afford another slip at this stage of the Apertura.

For supporters in the United States looking to follow the action, read on for the full breakdown of how to watch this Liga MX fixture.

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