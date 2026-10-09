International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Website Albania Sport 1 Digitalb digitalb.al Algeria beIN Sports beinsports.com Angola ESPN Africa espn.com Anguilla ESPN Caribbean espn.com Antigua and Barbuda ESPN Caribbean espn.com Argentina ESPN2 Argentina espn.com.ar Armenia Fast Sports fasttv.am Aruba ESPN Caribbean espn.com Australia Triller TV+ trillertv.com Austria DAZN Austria dazn.com Bahrain beIN Sports beinsports.com Barbados ESPN Caribbean espn.com Belgium Play Sports playsports.be Belize ESPN Norte espn.com Benin ESPN Africa espn.com Bolivia ESPN Sur espn.com Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 2P tvinternet.ba Botswana ESPN Africa espn.com Brazil ESPN Brazil espn.com.br British Virgin Islands ESPN Caribbean espn.com Bulgaria MAX Sport 2 maxsport.live Burkina Faso ESPN Africa espn.com Burundi ESPN Africa espn.com Cameroon ESPN Africa espn.com Canada Triller TV+ trillertv.com Cape Verde Islands ESPN Africa espn.com Cayman Islands ESPN Caribbean espn.com Central African Republic ESPN Africa espn.com Chad beIN Sports beinsports.com Chile ESPN Chile espn.cl China Migu miguvideo.com Colombia ESPN Colombia espn.com.co Costa Rica ESPN Norte espn.com Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia tvinternet.ba Cyprus Cablenet Sports 3 cablenet.com.cy Czech Republic Arena Sport 1 CZ arenasport.sk Denmark Viaplay Denmark viaplay.dk Djibouti beIN Sports beinsports.com Dominica ESPN Caribbean espn.com Dominican Republic ESPN Norte espn.com Ecuador ESPN Sur espn.com Egypt beIN Sports beinsports.com El Salvador ESPN Norte espn.com Estonia Go3 Extra Sports Estonia go3.ee Finland Viaplay Finland viaplay.fi France Canal+ Foot canalplus.com Germany DAZN Germany dazn.com Ghana ESPN Africa espn.com Great Britain Triller TV+ trillertv.com Grenada ESPN Caribbean espn.com Guatemala ESPN Norte espn.com Honduras ESPN Norte espn.com Hong Kong M Plus Live mpluslive.com Indonesia TVRI tvri.go.id International OneFootball onefootball.com Iran beIN Sports beinsports.com Iraq beIN Sports beinsports.com Ireland Republic Triller TV+ trillertv.com Israel Sport 4 sport5.co.il Italy Mola TV mola.tv Jamaica ESPN Caribbean espn.com Japan TV Asahi tv-asahi.co.jp Jordan beIN Sports beinsports.com Kenya ESPN Africa espn.com Korea Republic SPOTV spotvnow.co.kr Kuwait beIN Sports beinsports.com Latvia Go3 Extra Sports Latvia go3.lv Lebanon beIN Sports beinsports.com Liechtenstein DAZN Germany dazn.com Lithuania Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania go3.lt Luxembourg DAZN Belgium dazn.com Mexico ESPN Mexico espn.com.mx Netherlands ESPN Netherlands espn.nl New Zealand Triller TV+ trillertv.com Nicaragua ESPN Norte espn.com Nigeria ESPN Africa espn.com Norway Viaplay Norway viaplay.no Oman beIN Sports beinsports.com Panama ESPN Norte espn.com Paraguay ESPN Sur espn.com Peru ESPN Peru espn.com.pe Poland Eleven Sports 1 Poland elevensports.pl Portugal Sport TV3 sporttv.pt Puerto Rico ESPN Caribbean espn.com Qatar beIN Sports beinsports.com Romania Digi Sport 3 Romania digisport.ro Russia Match TV matchtv.ru Saudi Arabia beIN Sports beinsports.com Serbia Arena Sport 1 Serbia tvinternet.ba Slovakia Arena Sport 1 SK arenasport.sk South Africa ESPN Africa espn.com Spain Movistar+ movistarplus.es Sweden Viaplay Sweden viaplay.se Switzerland DAZN Switzerland dazn.com Turkey TV8 and S Sport+ ssportplus.com Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine setantasports.com United Arab Emirates beIN Sports beinsports.com USA ESPN+ espn.com Uruguay ESPN Sur espn.com Venezuela ESPN Sur espn.com

How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs SC Heerenveen with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Eredivisie - Game Week 8 9 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Philips Stadion

Today's game between PSV Eindhoven and SC Heerenveen will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 19:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch PSV Eindhoven vs SC Heerenveen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

PSV head into this fixture with a significant number of players unavailable. Jerdy Schouten, Adamo Nagalo, Sam Lammers, Kilian Sildillia, Alassane Plea, Sami Ouaissa, Paul Wanner, Lutsharel Geertruida, and Ricardo Pepi are all listed as injured. No suspensions are currently recorded for the home side. Peter Bosz's projected XI includes Matej Kovar in goal, with a lineup featuring Armando Obispo, Sergino Dest, Mauro Junior, Ryan Flamingo, Ivan Perisic, Guus Til, Kodai Sano, Noah Fernandez, Ruben van Bommel, and Sven Mijnans.

Heerenveen travel with their own injury concerns, with Mees Hilgers, Mats Egbring, and Dirk Proper all absent. Robin Veldman has no suspended players to contend with. The away side's projected XI is expected to feature Bernt Klaverboer, Maas Willemsen, Sam Kersten, Oliver Braude, Vasilios Zagaritis, Levi Smans, Jacob Trenskow, Nolhan Courtens, Marcus Linday, Maxence Rivera, and Dylan Vente.

Form

PSV have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 Eredivisie loss to FC Twente, a result that halted some positive momentum. Prior to that, PSV beat Sparta Rotterdam 4-1 and put six past FC Utrecht without reply. They drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League during this run. Across the five fixtures, PSV have scored 15 goals and conceded four.

Heerenveen's recent form tells a more difficult story, with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their best result was a 4-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam, though they followed that with a goalless draw against Telstar. The visitors have lost to AZ Alkmaar and PEC Zwolle in this stretch, conceding nine goals and scoring six across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when PSV beat Heerenveen 3-1 in an Eredivisie fixture at Philips Stadion. Earlier that same month, PSV also defeated Heerenveen 4-1 in the KNVB Cup. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, PSV have won four times and Heerenveen have claimed one victory, a 1-0 result at home in December 2024.

Standings

PSV sit third in the Eredivisie, placing them firmly in the race for the title and European qualification spots, while Heerenveen occupy tenth place, leaving them with work to do to pull clear of the division's lower half.