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Match Preview

Eredivisie - Game Week 10 25 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Philips Stadion

PSV Eindhoven host Feyenoord at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven in an Eredivisie fixture that carries real weight at the top of the Dutch top flight.

Peter Bosz's side come into this match under pressure. PSV have lost three of their last five games across all competitions, including defeats in the Champions League and a damaging home loss in the Eredivisie. Their position in the table and their form make this a must-win occasion at home.

Feyenoord arrive in Eindhoven in a very different mood. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have won four of their last five competitive matches, scoring freely and conceding little in their recent Eredivisie outings. They sit top of the Eredivisie standings and will be eager to extend that lead.

The head-to-head record between these clubs at the Philips Stadion gives PSV reason for confidence. They have won their last two home league meetings against Feyenoord by a combined score of 6-0, and the atmosphere at Philips Stadion will be fierce.

Feyenoord's injury list remains a concern for Van Bronckhorst, with several key players unavailable for selection. PSV, too, are without a number of first-team regulars, meaning both squads will be stretched.

This is a fixture that can shift the dynamic at the top of the Eredivisie table. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord live.

Team news & squads

Peter Bosz is without Jerdy Schouten, Alassane Plea, Kilian Sildillia, and Adamo Nagalo through injury, while Sven Mijnans is suspended. PSV's projected XI reads: Kovar; Obispo, Kostic, Geertruida, Dest; Perisic, Fernandez, Mauro Junior; Bajraktarevic, Sano, Til.

Feyenoord are also dealing with a lengthy absentee list. Jordan Bos, Gijs Smal, Thomas Beelen, Shaqueel van Persie, Bart Nieuwkoop, and Reiss Nelson are all unavailable through injury. Van Bronckhorst's projected XI is: Ernst; Marmol, Watanabe, Read, St. Juste; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiel; Valente, Hadj Moussa, Ferri.

Form

PSV have recorded two wins and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Champions League win away at FC Porto, though that followed back-to-back defeats to ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie and RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Earlier in the run, PSV beat SC Heerenveen 2-0 but lost 3-2 to FC Twente. Bosz's side have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Feyenoord have won four of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Champions League defeat to Real Betis, but prior to that they won four in a row, including a 3-4 Eredivisie victory at Telstar and a 3-2 Champions League win over Como. Feyenoord also beat AZ Alkmaar 2-0 and thrashed FC Utrecht 5-0 during that run, scoring fourteen goals and conceding four across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when PSV beat Feyenoord 3-0 at the Philips Stadion in the Eredivisie. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, PSV have won four and Feyenoord one, with PSV recording back-to-back 3-0 home wins and two 3-2 away victories at De Kuip. The only win for Feyenoord in that run came in October 2025, a 2-3 defeat for the home side in Rotterdam.