Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Eredivisie
team-logoPSV Eindhoven
Philips Stadion
team-logoFeyenoord
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord live: TV, livestreams, international Eredivisie coverage

TV Guide & Streaming
PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord
PSV Eindhoven
Feyenoord
Eredivisie
United StatesFubo
CanadaSportsnet

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord with a VPN

  1. Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  2. Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below).
  3. Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  4. Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  5. Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Angola

ESPN Africa / DStv Now

DStv

Argentina

ESPN3 Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Bolivia

ESPN3 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

ESPN2 Brazil / Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

Sportsnet World / Sportsnet Plus

Sportsnet

Chad

DStv Now

DStv

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile / ESPN3 Chile

Disney+

Colombia

ESPN3 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo

ESPN Africa / DStv Now

DStv

Ethiopia

ESPN Africa / DStv Now

DStv

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

Sportdigital FUSSBALL / sportdigital+

Sportdigital

Indonesia

Vidio / Kompas TV

Vidio

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Mali

ESPN Africa / DStv Now

DStv

Mauritania

DStv Now

DStv

Mexico

ESPN3 Mexico / Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Niger

ESPN Africa / DStv Now

DStv

Nigeria

ESPN Africa

SuperSport / DStv

Peru

ESPN3 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

South Africa

ESPN Africa

SuperSport / DStv

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Sudan

DStv Now

DStv

United States

ESPN+ / fuboTV

ESPN+

Venezuela

ESPN3 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Match Preview

crest
Eredivisie - Game Week 10
Philips Stadion

PSV Eindhoven host Feyenoord at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven in an Eredivisie fixture that carries real weight at the top of the Dutch top flight.

Peter Bosz's side come into this match under pressure. PSV have lost three of their last five games across all competitions, including defeats in the Champions League and a damaging home loss in the Eredivisie. Their position in the table and their form make this a must-win occasion at home.

Feyenoord arrive in Eindhoven in a very different mood. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have won four of their last five competitive matches, scoring freely and conceding little in their recent Eredivisie outings. They sit top of the Eredivisie standings and will be eager to extend that lead.

The head-to-head record between these clubs at the Philips Stadion gives PSV reason for confidence. They have won their last two home league meetings against Feyenoord by a combined score of 6-0, and the atmosphere at Philips Stadion will be fierce.

Feyenoord's injury list remains a concern for Van Bronckhorst, with several key players unavailable for selection. PSV, too, are without a number of first-team regulars, meaning both squads will be stretched.

This is a fixture that can shift the dynamic at the top of the Eredivisie table. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord live.

Team news & squads

PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
page.match.formation.title
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
4-3-3
M. KovarM. KovarA. ObispoA. ObispoF. KosticF. KosticL. GeertruidaL. GeertruidaS. DestS. DestI. PerisicI. PerisicN. FernandezN. FernandezMauro JuniorMauro JuniorE. BajraktarevicE. BajraktarevicK. SanoK. SanoG. TilG. TilT. ErnstT. ErnstM. MarmolM. MarmolT. WatanabeT. WatanabeG. ReadG. ReadJ. St. JusteJ. St. JusteC. VanhoutteC. VanhoutteO. TarghallineO. TarghallineG. ZechielG. ZechielL. ValenteL. ValenteA. Hadj MoussaA. Hadj MoussaN. FerriN. Ferri
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
4-2-3-1
PSV Eindhoven

Starting XI

Feyenoord

Manager

  • P. Bosz
  • G. van Bronckhorst

Peter Bosz is without Jerdy Schouten, Alassane Plea, Kilian Sildillia, and Adamo Nagalo through injury, while Sven Mijnans is suspended. PSV's projected XI reads: Kovar; Obispo, Kostic, Geertruida, Dest; Perisic, Fernandez, Mauro Junior; Bajraktarevic, Sano, Til.

Feyenoord are also dealing with a lengthy absentee list. Jordan Bos, Gijs Smal, Thomas Beelen, Shaqueel van Persie, Bart Nieuwkoop, and Reiss Nelson are all unavailable through injury. Van Bronckhorst's projected XI is: Ernst; Marmol, Watanabe, Read, St. Juste; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiel; Valente, Hadj Moussa, Ferri.

Form

PSV

PSV - Form

TWE
L3-2
HEE
W2-0
RBL
L1-0
HAA
L2-1
POR
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FEY

FEY - Form

UTR
W5-0
AZ
W2-0
COM
W3-2
TEL
W3-4
BET
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PSV have recorded two wins and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Champions League win away at FC Porto, though that followed back-to-back defeats to ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie and RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Earlier in the run, PSV beat SC Heerenveen 2-0 but lost 3-2 to FC Twente. Bosz's side have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Feyenoord have won four of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Champions League defeat to Real Betis, but prior to that they won four in a row, including a 3-4 Eredivisie victory at Telstar and a 3-2 Champions League win over Como. Feyenoord also beat AZ Alkmaar 2-0 and thrashed FC Utrecht 5-0 during that run, scoring fourteen goals and conceding four across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

PSV EindhovenDrawFeyenoord
5
0
0
Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
3
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
0
FT
Eredivisie
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
2
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
3
FT
Eredivisie
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
2
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
3
FT
KNVB Cup
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
2
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
0
FT
Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
3
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
0
FT
14Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when PSV beat Feyenoord 3-0 at the Philips Stadion in the Eredivisie. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, PSV have won four and Feyenoord one, with PSV recording back-to-back 3-0 home wins and two 3-2 away victories at De Kuip. The only win for Feyenoord in that run came in October 2025, a 2-3 defeat for the home side in Rotterdam.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
97203110+2123
W
W
W
W
W
2
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
96212010+1020
D
L
W
D
W
3
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
96122712+1519
L
W
L
W
W
4
AjaxAjaxAJX
95312712+1518
W
D
D
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
95221710+717
L
D
W
W
W
6
Fortuna SittardFortuna SittardSIT
94321617-115
D
D
W
L
W
7
SC HeerenveenSC HeerenveenHEE
104331813+515
W
W
L
W
D
8
FC GroningenFC GroningenGRO
94232219+314
L
W
W
D
D
9
Go Ahead EaglesGo Ahead EaglesGAE
103522323014
W
L
D
D
D
10
CambuurCambuurCAM
103341922-312
W
D
W
D
W
11
FC UtrechtFC UtrechtUTR
103341727-1012
D
W
W
L
W
12
ExcelsiorExcelsiorEXC
93241618-211
L
L
D
L
D
13
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
92431516-110
D
D
D
L
D
14
Sparta RotterdamSparta RotterdamSPA
92341622-69
W
D
L
L
D
15
PEC ZwollePEC ZwolleZWO
102261123-128
D
W
L
L
L
16
TelstarTelstarTEL
101361221-96
L
L
D
L
D
17
ADO Den HaagADO Den HaagHAA
101361323-106
L
W
D
D
L
18
Willem IIWillem IIWII
100281032-222
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google