How to watch Preston North End vs Southampton with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 15 7 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Deepdale

Preston North End host Southampton at Deepdale in the EFL Championship, with the two sides sitting at opposite ends of the table and in sharply contrasting form.

Graham Alexander's Preston arrive at this fixture in serious difficulty. Four defeats in their last five Championship games have left them rooted to the bottom of the table, and pressure is mounting at Deepdale.

Their most recent result was a 2-3 home defeat to Sheffield United on November 3, a fourth loss in five that underlines just how precarious their position has become. A draw against West Bromwich Albion on October 24 remains their only point across that stretch.

Southampton, managed by Tonda Eckert, arrive in far better shape. The Saints sit seventh in the Championship and have been one of the more consistent sides in the division over recent weeks.

Eckert's side drew 1-1 at West Brom on November 3, but their broader form across five games tells a positive story. Three wins, including a 4-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers and a 0-1 win at Norwich, show a team capable of performing on the road.

The head-to-head record also favours the visitors. Southampton have won three of the last four competitive meetings between these clubs, including a 1-3 victory at Deepdale in May 2026.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live, read on.

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