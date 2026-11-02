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Championship
team-logoPreston North End
Deepdale
team-logoSheffield United
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Watch Preston North End vs. Sheffield United live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Preston North End vs Sheffield United
Preston North End
Sheffield United
Championship

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Preston North End vs Sheffield United in live Championship action today.

How to watch Preston North End vs Sheffield United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

United KingdomSky Sports+
IrelandSKY Sport+
  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
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Match Preview

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Championship - Game Week 14
Deepdale

Sheffield United travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End in the EFL Championship, with Chris Wilder's side arriving in Lancashire off the back of a confidence-boosting win.

The Blades beat Wrexham 1-0 at Bramall Lane in their most recent outing, with Ben Brereton Diaz's close-range finish securing a fifth league win of the season. That result lifted United to 10th in the Championship table, just a point outside the play-off places.

Preston arrive at this fixture in a far more troubled state. Graham Alexander's side have lost four of their last five Championship games and sit bottom of the table, making this a match they desperately need to turn around.

The hosts were beaten 4-1 by Wrexham earlier in the season and have conceded heavily in recent weeks, shipping goals at an alarming rate across their losing run. A home crowd at Deepdale will be hoping for a reaction.

Wilder's men, by contrast, are building momentum. Three games unbeaten and climbing the table, United will see this as a chance to push into the top six and apply genuine pressure on the play-off spots.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

Team news & squads

Preston North End vs Sheffield United Probable lineups

Manager

  • G. Alexander

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