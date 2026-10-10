International Coverage

How to watch Preston North End vs Millwall with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 9 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Deepdale

Today's game between Preston North End and Millwall will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Preston North End vs Millwall today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Graham Alexander has no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released by Preston North End. Further team news updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Alex Neil is in a similar position, with Millwall yet to confirm any injuries or suspensions. Details on the away side's squad availability will be added as they emerge.

Form

Preston North End head into this fixture with a record of one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Queens Park Rangers, and they have also suffered defeats to Lincoln City, Watford, and Bristol City during that run. The solitary win came against Blackburn Rovers, a 2-1 victory in early September. Across those five games, Preston have scored six goals and conceded eight, a return that reflects the defensive fragility that has contributed to their current league position.

Millwall's last five matches across all competitions show one win, two draws, and two defeats. The Lions drew 2-2 with both West Ham United and Middlesbrough in their two most recent outings, and their best result in the period was a commanding 4-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers. A 3-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers and a 1-0 Carabao Cup exit against Newcastle United represent the low points. Millwall scored nine goals across those five games while conceding six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Millwall won 2-0 at Deepdale in a Championship fixture. Looking across the last five head-to-head matches, Millwall hold the stronger record, with one win to Preston's none and three draws between the sides. The previous four meetings before that February clash all ended either level or in Millwall's favour, including a 3-1 win for the Lions at The Den in September 2024.

Standings

In the Championship table, Preston North End currently sit in 23rd place, inside the relegation zone, while Millwall occupy 11th position in the top half of the division.