Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
AFC Champions League Two
team-logoPhnom Penh
team-logoKitchee
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch Phnom Penh vs. Kitchee live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Phnom Penh vs Kitchee
Phnom Penh
Kitchee
AFC Champions League Two
IndiaFanCode

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

How to watch Phnom Penh vs Kitchee with a VPN

  1. Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  2. Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below).
  3. Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  4. Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  5. Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Afghanistan

FanCode

FanCode

Bangladesh

FanCode / tapmad

tapmad

Bhutan

FanCode / tapmad

tapmad

China

Migu

Migu Video

Croatia

Sportklub 6 Croatia / MAXtv To Go

Sportklub

Estonia

Sport 2 Baltic

[suspicious link removed]

Hong Kong

HOY TV / M Plus Live

HOY TV

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vision+

Vision+

Korea Republic

Coupang Play

Coupang Play

Laos

BG Sports

TrueID / BG Sports

Latvia

Sport 2 Baltic

[suspicious link removed]

Lithuania

Sport 2 Baltic

[suspicious link removed]

Macau

Macau Cable TV 35 Sports / M Plus Live

Macau Cable TV

Maldives

FanCode

FanCode

Nepal

FanCode / tapmad

tapmad

Pakistan

FanCode / tapmad

tapmad

Papua New Guinea

Vision+

Vision+

Singapore

meWATCH

meWATCH

Sri Lanka

FanCode / tapmad

tapmad

Thailand

BG Sports

TrueID / BG Sports

Timor-Leste

Vision+

Vision+

Ukraine

Sport 2 Ukraine

[suspicious link removed]

Vietnam

TV 360

TV 360

Match Preview

Phnom Penh and Kitchee meet in the AFC Champions League Two in what shapes up as a pivotal group-stage contest between two sides who have both shown they can compete at this level.

Phnom Penh arrive into the match having won their last two AFC Champions League Two outings. Back-to-back victories over Cebu FC and Kuching City, followed by a 2-1 win over Gangwon FC in October, have placed them at the top of Group H and in strong form heading into this fixture.

Kitchee, sitting second in the group, have been solid without being spectacular in continental competition. Their 1-1 draw with Kuching City and a goalless stalemate against Gangwon FC show a team difficult to break down, though their domestic form in Hong Kong's 1. Division has been considerably sharper.

The Hong Kong side claimed a commanding 5-1 win over Lee Man FC in their most recent outing, confirming they carry genuine attacking threat when the conditions suit them. That confidence will travel with them into this match.

With both clubs occupying the top two positions in Group H, the result here carries real weight for progression. The team that wins takes a firm grip on the group.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Phnom Penh vs Kitchee, including live stream options and kick-off time.

Team news & squads


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google