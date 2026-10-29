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Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Phnom Penh vs Kitchee with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights. Sign in & find stream . Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match !

International Coverage

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 3 29 Oct 2026 - 08:15

Phnom Penh and Kitchee meet in the AFC Champions League Two in what shapes up as a pivotal group-stage contest between two sides who have both shown they can compete at this level.

Phnom Penh arrive into the match having won their last two AFC Champions League Two outings. Back-to-back victories over Cebu FC and Kuching City, followed by a 2-1 win over Gangwon FC in October, have placed them at the top of Group H and in strong form heading into this fixture.

Kitchee, sitting second in the group, have been solid without being spectacular in continental competition. Their 1-1 draw with Kuching City and a goalless stalemate against Gangwon FC show a team difficult to break down, though their domestic form in Hong Kong's 1. Division has been considerably sharper.

The Hong Kong side claimed a commanding 5-1 win over Lee Man FC in their most recent outing, confirming they carry genuine attacking threat when the conditions suit them. That confidence will travel with them into this match.

With both clubs occupying the top two positions in Group H, the result here carries real weight for progression. The team that wins takes a firm grip on the group.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Phnom Penh vs Kitchee, including live stream options and kick-off time.

Team news & squads



