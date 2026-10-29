Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
How to watch Phnom Penh vs Kitchee with a VPN
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below).
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage
Afghanistan
FanCode
Bangladesh
FanCode / tapmad
Bhutan
FanCode / tapmad
China
Migu
Croatia
Sportklub 6 Croatia / MAXtv To Go
Estonia
Sport 2 Baltic
[suspicious link removed]
Hong Kong
HOY TV / M Plus Live
India
FanCode
Indonesia
Vision+
Korea Republic
Coupang Play
Laos
BG Sports
Latvia
Sport 2 Baltic
[suspicious link removed]
Lithuania
Sport 2 Baltic
[suspicious link removed]
Macau
Macau Cable TV 35 Sports / M Plus Live
Maldives
FanCode
Nepal
FanCode / tapmad
Pakistan
FanCode / tapmad
Papua New Guinea
Vision+
Singapore
meWATCH
Sri Lanka
FanCode / tapmad
Thailand
BG Sports
Timor-Leste
Vision+
Ukraine
Sport 2 Ukraine
[suspicious link removed]
Vietnam
TV 360
Match Preview
Phnom Penh and Kitchee meet in the AFC Champions League Two in what shapes up as a pivotal group-stage contest between two sides who have both shown they can compete at this level.
Phnom Penh arrive into the match having won their last two AFC Champions League Two outings. Back-to-back victories over Cebu FC and Kuching City, followed by a 2-1 win over Gangwon FC in October, have placed them at the top of Group H and in strong form heading into this fixture.
Kitchee, sitting second in the group, have been solid without being spectacular in continental competition. Their 1-1 draw with Kuching City and a goalless stalemate against Gangwon FC show a team difficult to break down, though their domestic form in Hong Kong's 1. Division has been considerably sharper.
The Hong Kong side claimed a commanding 5-1 win over Lee Man FC in their most recent outing, confirming they carry genuine attacking threat when the conditions suit them. That confidence will travel with them into this match.
With both clubs occupying the top two positions in Group H, the result here carries real weight for progression. The team that wins takes a firm grip on the group.
Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Phnom Penh vs Kitchee, including live stream options and kick-off time.