How to watch Peterborough United vs Reading with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

FA Cup - Game Week 1 7 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United host Reading at Weston Homes Stadium in the FA Cup, with both League One sides looking to use the cup for a change of fortune after difficult recent runs in the league.

Robbie Savage's Peterborough have endured a tough October. Three defeats and two draws from their last five matches tell a story of a side that has struggled to find consistency, and a home cup tie represents an opportunity to reset.

Reading arrive in Peterborough under Leam Richardson with a mixed bag of their own. Two wins in their last five have given the squad something to build on, though a 2-0 defeat to Oxford United in their most recent outing will have tempered any growing confidence.

The two clubs know each other well from their time sharing League One this season. Their head-to-head record is tight, and neither side will take the other lightly regardless of the competition.

For both managers, the FA Cup offers a different kind of pressure. A cup run can shift momentum and lift a dressing room, and at this stage of the season, that matters.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Peterborough United vs Reading, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads