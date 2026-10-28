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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 3 28 Oct 2026 - 09:15

Persib Bandung host Melbourne Victory in the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides arriving from contrasting domestic weekends and plenty at stake in the group stage.

The Indonesian giants sit top of Group E heading into this fixture, having built their campaign on defensive discipline and timely wins. Their AFC run has dovetailed with a busy Super League schedule, and they will be looking to protect their position at the summit.

Melbourne Victory come in second in the group, meaning this match has direct implications for the standings. The Australian club have shown they can compete at this level, but their recent A-League form has been uneven, with results going against them in consecutive outings before a draw last weekend.

Persib's home record in continental competition gives them a tangible advantage, and their supporters will expect the team to push for three points in front of what should be a vocal crowd.

Victory, for their part, will not travel simply to defend. Their 3-0 win over FC Seoul earlier in the campaign showed they are capable of decisive performances when the occasion demands it.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Two fixture.

Team news & squads

Persib Bandung have not confirmed their matchday squad ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates on the probable lineup will be added as the club releases official information closer to kick-off.

Melbourne Victory are similarly yet to confirm their squad news, with no coach statement, injury list, or suspension update provided. Further details will follow once the club makes its preparations public.

Form

Persib Bandung arrive with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Garudayaksa FC in the Super League on October 25, and they have kept clean sheets in two of their five outings. The one blemish in that run was a 1-0 defeat to Madura United, though they responded with back-to-back wins. In AFC Champions League Two action specifically, they beat Viettel 1-0, underlining their solidity in continental play.

Melbourne Victory's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. They drew 1-1 with Melbourne City FC on October 24 and suffered a 2-1 loss to Wellington Phoenix the week before. Their standout result in the period was a commanding 3-0 win over FC Seoul in the AFC Champions League Two on October 14. Victory have scored six goals across the five matches but conceded five, pointing to a side that can hurt opponents while remaining vulnerable at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Persib Bandung and Melbourne Victory is available for recent meetings. This fixture will provide the first recorded context for any future comparison between the two sides.

Standings