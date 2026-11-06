How to watch Pau vs Nantes with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 2 - Game Week 12 7 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Stade du Hameau

Pau host Nantes at the Stade du Hameau in Ligue 2, with Thierry Debes' side looking to maintain the momentum they have built over recent weeks.

Pau arrive into this match in outstanding form. They have won each of their last four Ligue 2 fixtures, scoring freely and showing a resilience that has moved them into the upper reaches of the second division.

Nantes, managed by Gregory Poirier, come into this game in a far less settled state. They have taken just two points from their last four league outings, and their attack has struggled to find any consistency during that run.

The contrast in confidence between these two sides is stark. Pau are playing with a momentum that Nantes have found difficult to generate, and the away side will need to rediscover some defensive solidity to avoid being punished at the Hameau.

For Nantes, a club that has spent much of its recent history in Ligue 1, a trip to Pau represents a chance to arrest a slide that has left them deep in the bottom half of the table.

Pau, sitting fifth, are genuine contenders for a promotion push if they can sustain this run. A win here would further cement their credentials.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this Ligue 2 fixture.

Team news & squads