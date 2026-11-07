How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 10 7 Nov 2026 - 15:05 Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain host Troyes at the Parc des Princes in a Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday, with Luis Enrique's side arriving off the back of a stunning midweek Champions League performance.

PSG dismantled Villarreal 6-0 in Spain on Tuesday, with goals coming as early as the ninth minute and four arriving inside the opening 17. The result extended their winning run to 10 matches across all competitions and moved them three points clear at the top of the Champions League table.

Enrique will be without Achraf Hakimi for this one. The club confirmed the Moroccan right-back has been given a rest period until the international break, a decision made jointly by the coach and the sporting direction. Warren Zaire-Emery or 17-year-old David Boly — who scored on his Champions League debut against Villarreal — are the likely candidates to fill in on the right.

Troyes arrive in difficult form. Stephane Dumont's side have taken just one win from their last five competitive matches, losing three, and have conceded in each of their last four league outings. They sit 16th in the Ligue 1 table, making this a fixture they can ill afford to lose.

The gulf in class and form between these two sides is stark. PSG lead the division from first place and have scored freely all season, while Troyes have struggled to keep the ball out of their net.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Ligue 1 fixture live, read on.

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