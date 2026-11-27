How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 12 28 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain host Lorient in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Luis Enrique's side lead the table and arrive after a 2-2 Champions League draw with Roma on Wednesday. That result ended a run of 12 straight wins in all competitions.

The Spaniard called Roma the toughest opponent PSG have faced this season, and his team now return to domestic action with a chance to respond.

Injuries are shaping the attack. Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are both out for the rest of the campaign, which leaves Ferran Torres, Maghnes Akliouche and Senny Mayulu to carry more of the load.

Lorient sit 10th under Alexandre Dujeux. They drew 1-1 with Rennes last time out and have lost only one of their last five league games.

They have also held PSG to draws in each of the last two meetings, so Luis Enrique's players should expect a stubborn visit.

Here is everything you need to know about the match, from kick-off time to team news.

Team news & squads