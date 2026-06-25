International Coverage

How to watch Paraguay vs Australia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Grp. D San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Paraguay and Australia will kick-off at 26 Jun 2026, 03:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paraguay vs Australia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Paraguay head coach Gustavo Alfaro has not confirmed a probable starting XI, and no injuries are currently listed in the squad data. The headline absentee is Miguel Almirón, who serves an automatic one-match suspension after receiving a straight red card in the win over Türkiye. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Australia coach Tony Popovic has similarly kept his selection plans private. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Socceroos, and no probable lineup has been released. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 10 M. Almiron Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Paraguay have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 World Cup victory over Türkiye on June 20, a result that followed a 4-1 opening defeat to the United States on June 13. Prior to the tournament, they beat Nicaragua 4-0 in a friendly, lost 2-1 to Morocco, and won 1-0 against Greece. Paraguay scored six goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Australia have won two of their last five matches, drawing one and losing two. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 World Cup defeat to the United States on June 19, which followed a 2-0 World Cup win over Türkiye on June 14. Before the tournament, they drew 1-1 with Switzerland, lost 1-0 to Mexico, and beat Curaçao 5-1. Australia scored nine goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

PAR Last 2 matches AUS 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Australia 1 - 0 Paraguay

Australia 1 - 1 Paraguay 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 1/2

The two sides have met twice in the available head-to-head data. The most recent fixture came on October 9, 2010, when Australia beat Paraguay 1-0 in a friendly. The only other recorded meeting was on October 7, 2006, also a friendly, which finished 1-1. Australia hold the advantage across both matches, with one win and one draw.

Standings

In Group D, Paraguay sit second and Australia third ahead of the final round of fixtures.