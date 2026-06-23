International Coverage





How to watch Panama vs Croatia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Panama and Croatia will kick-off at 24 Jun 2026, 00:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Panama vs Croatia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Thomas Christiansen names a projected XI with Orlando Mosquera in goal, backed by a back four of Jose Cordoba, Jiovany Ramos, Cesar Blackman, and Christian Martinez. Carlos Harvey, Amir Murillo, Andres Andrade, and Yoel Barcenas are set to operate across midfield, with Jose Luis Rodriguez and Cecilio Waterman leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Panama.

For Croatia, Zlatko Dalic is expected to field Dominik Livakovic in goal, with Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic, Josko Gvardiol, and Luka Vuskovic forming the back four. Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, and Petar Sucic line up in midfield, with Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic, and Petar Musa in attack. Croatia also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Panama arrive with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding ten. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 loss to Ghana in the World Cup on June 17. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina before beating the Dominican Republic 4-2 in a friendly. A 6-2 defeat to Brazil was offset by a 2-1 win over South Africa earlier in the run.

Croatia's last five matches produced two wins and three defeats, with eight goals scored and ten conceded across the five games. They lost most recently to England 4-2 in the World Cup on June 17, and also fell to Belgium 2-0 and Brazil 3-1 in pre-tournament friendlies. Their wins came against Slovenia 2-1 and Colombia 2-1. Croatia recorded no clean sheets across the five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Panama and Croatia. Tuesday's Group L fixture will provide the first recorded data point between the two nations.

Standings

In Group L, Panama currently sit third and Croatia fourth following the opening round of fixtures.