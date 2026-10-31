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How to watch Palmeiras vs Vasco da Gama with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

Cup - Semi Finals 1 Nov 2026 - 14:00

Palmeiras host Vasco da Gama in a Cup fixture that brings together two clubs at very different points in their respective seasons.

Abel Ferreira's Palmeiras have been in formidable shape. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including a Copa Libertadores Final berth against Estudiantes de La Plata in Montevideo, underline just how well-organised and focused this squad has been.

A 0-0 draw with Santos in their most recent outing was the only blemish on an otherwise commanding recent run, and Ferreira will expect his side to return to winning ways here.

Vasco arrive in a more precarious position. Pedro Emanuel's side sit 13th in Serie A and are coming off a 1-4 defeat to Flamengo, a result that will have done little to ease the pressure around the club.

There were brighter moments not long ago. Vasco's 3-2 win over Corinthians showed they can produce when it matters, but their form across five matches tells a mixed story of two wins, two losses, and one defeat in the Copa Sudamericana.

The head-to-head record also makes for uncomfortable reading for the visitors. Palmeiras have dominated recent meetings, including a 4-1 Serie A win at home as recently as August 2026.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Palmeiras vs Vasco da Gama, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

Team news & squads