How to watch Palmeiras vs Remo with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 34 5 Nov 2026 - 17:30

Palmeiras host Remo in a Serie A fixture at their home ground, with Abel Ferreira's side looking to build on a strong run of recent results.

Palmeiras arrive in excellent form. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including a Copa Libertadores Final berth, reflect a squad operating with real focus and cohesion.

Their only dropped points in that stretch came in a 0-0 draw with Santos, but a 1-0 cup win over Vasco da Gama last time out restored momentum heading into this match.

Remo sit 19th in the Serie A table and face a difficult assignment on the road. Thiago Carpini's side have drawn three of their last five league games, showing they are hard to beat but struggling to convert that resilience into victories.

Their most recent result, a 2-1 win over Botafogo RJ, offers a measure of confidence, though backing that up against a side of Palmeiras' quality will be a stern test.

With Palmeiras second in the standings and pushing for the title, this is a match they will expect to win. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

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