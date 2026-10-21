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Copa Libertadores
team-logoPalmeiras
team-logoFluminense
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Palmeiras vs Fluminense: Worldwide Copa Libertadores broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Palmeiras vs Fluminense
Palmeiras
Fluminense
Copa Libertadores

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Argentina

Fox Sports Argentina

Fox Sports

Australia

beIN Sports Australia

beIN Sports

Austria

DAZN

DAZN

Bolivia

ESPN

ESPN

Canada

OneSoccer

OneSoccer

Chile

Disney+

Disney+

Colombia

ESPN

ESPN

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Germany

DAZN

DAZN

Guatemala

Disney+

Disney+

Italy

Como TV

Como TV

Mexico

Disney+

Disney+

Netherlands

ESPN

ESPN Netherlands

New Zealand

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Peru

ESPN

ESPN

Poland

Polsat Sport

Polsat Sport

Portugal

Sport TV

Sport TV

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Spain

DAZN

DAZN

Switzerland

DAZN

DAZN

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Uruguay

ESPN

ESPN

USA

Paramount+ / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Venezuela

ESPN

ESPN

How to watch Palmeiras vs Fluminense with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Palmeiras and Fluminense will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 01:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Palmeiras vs Fluminense today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Palmeiras vs Fluminense Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Ferreira

Abel Ferreira has not confirmed his starting lineup for Palmeiras ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information is released.

Marcao has similarly kept his Fluminense squad selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed at this stage. Further details are expected to be published when the club releases official pre-match information.

Form

SEP

SEP - Form

GRE
D0-0
BAH
W1-0
COR
W4-1
FLU
W1-2
APR
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FLU

FLU - Form

COR
W1-3
COR
W4-0
FLA
L1-0
SEP
L1-2
SAN
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Palmeiras head into this fixture in outstanding form, winning four and drawing one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 0-2 Serie A win at Athletico Paranaense, following a 1-2 Copa Libertadores victory at Fluminense and a 4-1 league win over Corinthians. The only points dropped in that run came in a goalless draw with Gremio. Ferreira's side have been productive at both ends of the pitch across those five matches.

Fluminense have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Serie A defeat to Santos FC, and they also lost 1-0 to Flamengo in the league during that run. On the positive side, they beat Coritiba 4-0 and Corinthians 3-1 away from home. Across those five matches, Fluminense scored nine goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

PalmeirasDrawFluminense
3
1
1
Copa Libertadores
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
1
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
2
FT
Serie A
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
3
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
2
FT
Serie A
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
2
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
1
FT
Serie A
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
0
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
0
FT
Serie A
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
1
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
2
FT
8Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa Libertadores on October 15, 2026, when Palmeiras won 1-2 at Fluminense's ground. Before that, Fluminense won 3-2 at home in the Serie A in August 2026, while Palmeiras claimed a 2-1 home victory in February 2026 and drew 0-0 in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has claimed two wins alongside one draw, with the most recent encounter going in Palmeiras' favour.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores, Fluminense sit second in Group C while Palmeiras occupy second place in Group F, meaning both clubs are still fighting to confirm their advancement in their respective groups.

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