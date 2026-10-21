International Coverage

How to watch Palmeiras vs Fluminense with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Copa Libertadores - Semi Finals 21 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Palmeiras and Fluminense will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 01:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Palmeiras vs Fluminense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Abel Ferreira has not confirmed his starting lineup for Palmeiras ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information is released.

Marcao has similarly kept his Fluminense squad selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed at this stage. Further details are expected to be published when the club releases official pre-match information.

Form

Palmeiras head into this fixture in outstanding form, winning four and drawing one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 0-2 Serie A win at Athletico Paranaense, following a 1-2 Copa Libertadores victory at Fluminense and a 4-1 league win over Corinthians. The only points dropped in that run came in a goalless draw with Gremio. Ferreira's side have been productive at both ends of the pitch across those five matches.

Fluminense have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Serie A defeat to Santos FC, and they also lost 1-0 to Flamengo in the league during that run. On the positive side, they beat Coritiba 4-0 and Corinthians 3-1 away from home. Across those five matches, Fluminense scored nine goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa Libertadores on October 15, 2026, when Palmeiras won 1-2 at Fluminense's ground. Before that, Fluminense won 3-2 at home in the Serie A in August 2026, while Palmeiras claimed a 2-1 home victory in February 2026 and drew 0-0 in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has claimed two wins alongside one draw, with the most recent encounter going in Palmeiras' favour.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores, Fluminense sit second in Group C while Palmeiras occupy second place in Group F, meaning both clubs are still fighting to confirm their advancement in their respective groups.