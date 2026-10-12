International Coverage

How to watch Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Al Qadsiah with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 2 12 Oct 2026 - 09:45

Today's game between Pakhtakor Tashkent and Al Qadsiah will kick off at 12 Oct 2026, 14:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Al Qadsiah today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Pakhtakor Tashkent are managed by Kamoliddin Tadjiev, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this AFC Champions League Elite fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further details emerge.

Al Qadsiah are led by Brendan Rodgers, but similarly, no confirmed squad absences have been reported at this stage. Team news for both sides will be updated as the match approaches.

Form

Pakhtakor Tashkent have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Bunyodkor Tashkent in the Uzbek League, and they also recorded a 1-3 away victory against AGMK. Their only points dropped in this run came in a 1-1 draw with Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al Qadsiah have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 5-0 win over Al Kholood in the Saudi Pro League, following a 2-1 victory against Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their only dropped points in this run came in a 3-3 draw with Al-Ettifaq.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Pakhtakor Tashkent and Al Qadsiah across their recent meetings. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group, Pakhtakor Tashkent sit tenth while Al Qadsiah are placed fourth, meaning the Saudi side arrive with a stronger position in the group standings.