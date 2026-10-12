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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoPakhtakor Tashkent
team-logoAl Qadsiah
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Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Al Qadsiah: Worldwide AFC Champions League Elite broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Al Qadsiah
Pakhtakor Tashkent
Al Qadsiah
AFC Champions League Elite

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Australia

Paramount+ Australia

Paramount+

Austria

Sportdigital Football

Sportdigital

Bahrain

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

China

Migu

Migu Video

Egypt

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Germany

Sportdigital Football

Sportdigital

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vision+

Vision+

Iran

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Iraq

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Jordan

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports Eurasia

Setanta Sports

Kuwait

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Malaysia

Astro Arena

Astro

Qatar

Al Kass / beIN Sports

Al Kass Sports Channels

Saudi Arabia

SSC (Saudi Sports Company)

SSC

South Korea

Coupang Play

Coupang Play

Switzerland

Sportdigital Football

Sportdigital

Thailand

BG Sports

BG Sports YouTube

United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi Sports / SSC

Abu Dhabi Media

United States

Paramount+ / CBS Sports

Paramount+

Uzbekistan

MTRK Sport

MTRK

Vietnam

FPT Play

FPT Play

How to watch Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Al Qadsiah with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Pakhtakor Tashkent and Al Qadsiah will kick off at 12 Oct 2026, 14:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Al Qadsiah today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Al Qadsiah Probable lineups

Manager

  • K. Tadjiev

Pakhtakor Tashkent are managed by Kamoliddin Tadjiev, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this AFC Champions League Elite fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further details emerge.

Al Qadsiah are led by Brendan Rodgers, but similarly, no confirmed squad absences have been reported at this stage. Team news for both sides will be updated as the match approaches.

Form

PAT

PAT - Form

AND
W3-0
AGM
W1-3
AHL
D1-1
MAM
W1-2
QUT
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ALQ

ALQ - Form

DIR
W0-2
AHL
W3-2
ALI
D3-3
ALW
W2-1
ALK
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Pakhtakor Tashkent have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Bunyodkor Tashkent in the Uzbek League, and they also recorded a 1-3 away victory against AGMK. Their only points dropped in this run came in a 1-1 draw with Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al Qadsiah have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 5-0 win over Al Kholood in the Saudi Pro League, following a 2-1 victory against Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their only dropped points in this run came in a 3-3 draw with Al-Ettifaq.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Pakhtakor Tashkent and Al Qadsiah across their recent meetings. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-AinAl-AinALA
110040+43
W
2
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
110030+33
W
3
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
110021+13
W
4
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
110021+13
W
5
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
110010+13
W
6
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
110010+13
W
7
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
10101101
D
8
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
10101101
D
9
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
10101101
D
10
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
10101101
D
11
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
100112-10
L
12
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
100112-10
L
13
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
100101-10
L
14
TractorTractorTRA
100101-10
L
15
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
100103-30
L
16
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group, Pakhtakor Tashkent sit tenth while Al Qadsiah are placed fourth, meaning the Saudi side arrive with a stronger position in the group standings.

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