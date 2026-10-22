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Conference League
team-logoPafos FC
Geroskipou Stadium
team-logoRiga FC
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Pafos FC vs Riga FC: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Pafos FC vs Riga FC
Pafos FC
Riga FC
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Sport Austria 1 / Sky Go Austria

Sky Sport Austria

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Cyprus

Cablenet Sports 1

Cablenet

Egypt

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

myCANAL / Canal+ Live

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports Connect

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports Latvia

Go3

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Spain

Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

How to watch Pafos FC vs Riga FC with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 2
Geroskipou Stadium

Today's game between Pafos FC and Riga FC will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Pafos FC vs Riga FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Pafos FC vs Riga FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Sa Pinto

Pafos FC are managed by Ricardo Sa Pinto, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Riga FC head coach Adrian Gula also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

PAF

PAF - Form

AEK
W0-1
AEL
L0-2
ANO
W1-3
ATA
L3-1
UES
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
RIG

RIG - Form

SKS
W0-1
FKJ
W0-1
FKT
W0-2
KAL
D1-1
SKS
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Pafos FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with APOEL Nicosia in the Cyprus League on October 19, following a 3-1 Conference League defeat to Atalanta. They also beat Anorthosis 3-1 away and claimed a 1-0 win at AEK Larnaca during this run, with their only other defeat coming 2-0 against AEL Limassol.

Riga FC have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Virsliga win over SK Super Nova on October 18, and they drew 1-1 with Kairat Almaty in the Conference League on October 15. They also recorded wins over FK Tukums 2000 and FK Jelgava in the Virsliga, keeping a clean sheet in three of their five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting between Pafos FC and Riga FC is recorded in the available data. This Conference League fixture will be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
110030+33
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
110042+23
W
4
AtalantaAtalantaATA
110031+23
W
5
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
110020+23
W
5
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
110020+23
W
7
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110032+13
W
7
LuganoLuganoLUG
110032+13
W
9
MonacoMonacoASM
110021+13
W
10
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
110021+13
W
10
BrannBrannBRA
110021+13
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
110021+13
W
13
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
110010+13
W
13
GentGentGNT
110010+13
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
10101101
D
15
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
10101101
D
15
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
10101101
D
15
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
10101101
D
19
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
10101101
D
19
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
10101101
D
19
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
10101101
D
19
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
10101101
D
23
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
100123-10
L
23
JablonecJablonecJAB
100123-10
L
25
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
100112-10
L
25
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
100112-10
L
25
AjaxAjaxAJX
100112-10
L
28
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
100112-10
L
29
AGFAGFAGF
100101-10
L
29
ThunThunTHU
100101-10
L
31
KuPSKuPSKUP
100124-20
L
32
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
100113-20
L
33
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
100102-20
L
33
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
100102-20
L
35
BragaBragaBRA
100103-30
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Conference League table, Riga FC currently occupy a stronger position than Pafos FC, sitting 19th compared to the home side's 32nd place, giving the Latvian visitors the edge in the standings heading into this fixture.

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