International Coverage

How to watch Pafos FC vs Riga FC with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Geroskipou Stadium

Today's game between Pafos FC and Riga FC will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Pafos FC vs Riga FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Pafos FC are managed by Ricardo Sa Pinto, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Riga FC head coach Adrian Gula also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Pafos FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with APOEL Nicosia in the Cyprus League on October 19, following a 3-1 Conference League defeat to Atalanta. They also beat Anorthosis 3-1 away and claimed a 1-0 win at AEK Larnaca during this run, with their only other defeat coming 2-0 against AEL Limassol.

Riga FC have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Virsliga win over SK Super Nova on October 18, and they drew 1-1 with Kairat Almaty in the Conference League on October 15. They also recorded wins over FK Tukums 2000 and FK Jelgava in the Virsliga, keeping a clean sheet in three of their five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting between Pafos FC and Riga FC is recorded in the available data. This Conference League fixture will be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League table, Riga FC currently occupy a stronger position than Pafos FC, sitting 19th compared to the home side's 32nd place, giving the Latvian visitors the edge in the standings heading into this fixture.