How to watch Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 12 7 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Estadio El Sadar

Osasuna host Athletic Bilbao at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight for both sides as November gets underway.

The hosts sit 15th in the table and are in urgent need of points. Jagoba Arrasate's side have lost three of their last five league games, including a 2-0 defeat to Sevilla and a 2-1 reverse against Deportivo de A Coruña in their most recent outing. Defensive fragility has been a recurring problem, and Osasuna will need to shore up at the back if they are to stay out of trouble.

Athletic Bilbao arrive in considerably better shape. Edin Terzic's side are seventh in LaLiga and have won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent league result was a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad, and they followed up a 4-0 dismantling of Getafe with a Copa del Rey rout of AE Prat.

Nico Williams remains the creative heartbeat of Athletic's attack. The winger recently committed his long-term future to the club and has been central to everything Terzic's side produce going forward.

Osasuna's Ante Budimir leads the home attack and will be the focal point of their threat. The Croatian striker gives Arrasate's side a physical presence up front, and El Sadar has proven a difficult venue for visiting sides this season.

The head-to-head record is closely contested. Athletic claimed a 1-0 win in the most recent competitive meeting in April 2026, though Osasuna's Copa del Rey victory over their opponents in January 2025 shows the home side is always capable of causing problems.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao live.

You can stream Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao live using ExpressVPN to access the official broadcaster in your region.

Team news & squads