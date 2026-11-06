How to watch OH Leuven vs KV Mechelen with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 11 7 Nov 2026 - 12:15 King Power at Den Dreef

OH Leuven host KV Mechelen at the King Power at Den Dreef in Leuven in a First Division A fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the Belgian top flight.

Timmy Simons' side come into this match with momentum building. Leuven have won two of their last five league outings, most recently beating St. Truiden 2-1 away from home, and they will look to carry that confidence into a home fixture.

KV Mechelen arrive in strong form. Frederik Vanderbiest's side have won three of their last four competitive matches, including a 1-3 victory at Kortrijk and a 1-0 win over Genk, and they sit in tenth place in the table.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight. Their last five meetings have produced just one decisive result from either side, with draws a recurring theme across recent seasons.

Leuven sit in fourteenth place in the Jupiler League standings, making this a fixture they cannot afford to lose. Three points at Den Dreef would close the gap on Mechelen and ease the pressure on Simons.

Both managers will know exactly what is at stake. A win for the home side would signal a genuine shift in their season, while Mechelen have the form to make life difficult.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch OH Leuven vs KV Mechelen.

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