Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logoOFI Crete
Pankritio Stadium
team-logoHoffenheim
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e

Assisted by

OFI Crete vs Hoffenheim: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
OFI Crete vs Hoffenheim
OFI Crete
Hoffenheim
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch OFI Crete vs Hoffenheim with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
Pankritio Stadium

Today's game between OFI Crete and Hoffenheim will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch OFI Crete vs Hoffenheim today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

OFI Crete vs Hoffenheim Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Kontis

OFI Crete are managed by Christos Kontis, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad news becomes clearer.

Hoffenheim are led by Christian Ilzer, and similarly, no confirmed team news has been provided for the away side. Further details on the probable lineup and any absentees will follow as the match approaches.

Form

OFI

OFI - Form

ARI
L2-1
PAO
D0-0
KIF
W2-0
NES
W3-0
OLY
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
TSG

TSG - Form

TOT
D2-2
AUE
W0-4
KOE
L3-2
BVB
L2-3
VFB
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

OFI Crete have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Olympiacos in the Super League, and they also posted a convincing 3-0 cup win over Nestos Chrisoupolis. The sole defeat in that run came against Aris Thessaloniki, where they lost 1-2. Across those five games, OFI scored seven goals and conceded three.

Hoffenheim have two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 win over VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, following consecutive league losses to Borussia Dortmund (3-2) and FC Koeln (2-3). They also drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season friendly. Hoffenheim scored eleven goals across those five matches while conceding eight.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between OFI Crete and Hoffenheim. This fixture may represent the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
4
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
5
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
6
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
8
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
8
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
8
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
8
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
12
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
12
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
12
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
12
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
12
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
12
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
12
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
12
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
12
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
12
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
12
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
12
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
12
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
12
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
12
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
12
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
30
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
31
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
32
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
32
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
34
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
34
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both OFI Crete and Hoffenheim are currently positioned first in the Europa League table ahead of this match.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google