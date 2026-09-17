How to watch OFI Crete vs Hoffenheim with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Pankritio Stadium

Today's game between OFI Crete and Hoffenheim will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch OFI Crete vs Hoffenheim today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

OFI Crete are managed by Christos Kontis, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad news becomes clearer.

Hoffenheim are led by Christian Ilzer, and similarly, no confirmed team news has been provided for the away side. Further details on the probable lineup and any absentees will follow as the match approaches.

Form

OFI Crete have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Olympiacos in the Super League, and they also posted a convincing 3-0 cup win over Nestos Chrisoupolis. The sole defeat in that run came against Aris Thessaloniki, where they lost 1-2. Across those five games, OFI scored seven goals and conceded three.

Hoffenheim have two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 win over VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, following consecutive league losses to Borussia Dortmund (3-2) and FC Koeln (2-3). They also drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season friendly. Hoffenheim scored eleven goals across those five matches while conceding eight.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between OFI Crete and Hoffenheim. This fixture may represent the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Both OFI Crete and Hoffenheim are currently positioned first in the Europa League table ahead of this match.