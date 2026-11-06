How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 10 7 Nov 2026 - 12:30 City Ground, Nottingham

Manchester City travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, looking to arrest a run of back-to-back domestic defeats.

Erling Haaland's late winner against RB Leipzig in midweek gave Enzo Maresca's side a 3-2 Champions League victory, but the Norwegian was candid about City's need to be more ruthless when they build leads. Defensive lapses that allowed Leipzig to equalise twice will concern Maresca ahead of this weekend's test.

Forest arrive in difficult domestic form, having lost four of their last five Premier League matches. Oliver Glasner's side have conceded six goals across those four defeats and are sitting 19th in the table, making this a must-not-lose fixture at home.

City sit second in the Premier League standings and will be keen to consolidate their position before the international break. Haaland, wearing the captain's armband in midweek, has been in prolific form and will be the danger man Glasner's defence must contain.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live.

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