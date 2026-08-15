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Championship
team-logoNorwich City
Carrow Road
team-logoWest Bromwich Albion
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Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion
Norwich City
West Bromwich Albion
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 1
Carrow Road

Today's game between Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion will kick-off at 15 Aug 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion Probable lineups

Norwich City crest
Norwich City
NOR
Formation
West Bromwich Albion crest
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
West Bromwich Albion crest
West Bromwich Albion
WBA

Manager

  • P. Clement

Philippe Clement's Norwich City have no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further information.

James Morrison's West Brom squad is similarly clear of any confirmed absentees, with no injuries or suspensions listed at this time. The Baggies have not yet named a projected XI, and further squad news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

NOR

NOR - Form

GAL
W0-3
WIM
D0-0
OSA
L1-2
CAM
D0-0
MKD
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
WBA

WBA - Form

SHW
W0-3
BRO
W1-4
SHR
W1-4
PET
W0-2
ROT
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Norwich City head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Milton Keynes Dons, while they drew 0-0 with Cambridge United in a friendly shortly before that. A 1-2 friendly defeat to Osasuna represents their only loss in the run. Across the five matches, the Canaries scored eight goals and conceded three.

West Brom arrive with a perfect five-from-five record, winning all of their last five matches without a single defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-4 Carabao Cup win at Rotherham United, and they also beat Sheffield Wednesday 0-3 in pre-season. The Baggies scored 17 goals across those five games and conceded just three, a run that points to a well-organised and free-scoring side.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Norwich CityDrawWest Bromwich Albion
3
1
1
FA Cup
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
3
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
1
FT
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
0
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
5
FT
Championship
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
0
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
1
FT
Championship
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
1
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
0
FT
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
2
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
2
FT
11Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup on February 14, 2026, when Norwich City won 3-1 at Carrow Road. Before that, West Brom handed Norwich a heavy 0-5 defeat at The Hawthorns in the Championship in January 2026. Across the last five meetings, West Brom have won two, Norwich have won two, and one match ended in a draw, with the sides sharing a 2-2 result at The Hawthorns in November 2024.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
10102201
D
2
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
10102201
D
3
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
00000000
4
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
00000000
5
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
00000000
6
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
00000000
7
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
00000000
8
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
00000000
9
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
00000000
10
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
00000000
11
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
00000000
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
00000000
13
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
00000000
14
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
00000000
15
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
00000000
16
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
00000000
17
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
00000000
18
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
00000000
19
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
00000000
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
00000000
21
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
00000000
22
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
00000000
23
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
00000000
24
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
0000000-4
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Norwich City are currently 12th while West Bromwich Albion sit in 20th place.

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