How to watch Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Carrow Road

Today's game between Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion will kick-off at 15 Aug 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Philippe Clement's Norwich City have no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further information.

James Morrison's West Brom squad is similarly clear of any confirmed absentees, with no injuries or suspensions listed at this time. The Baggies have not yet named a projected XI, and further squad news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Norwich City head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Milton Keynes Dons, while they drew 0-0 with Cambridge United in a friendly shortly before that. A 1-2 friendly defeat to Osasuna represents their only loss in the run. Across the five matches, the Canaries scored eight goals and conceded three.

West Brom arrive with a perfect five-from-five record, winning all of their last five matches without a single defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-4 Carabao Cup win at Rotherham United, and they also beat Sheffield Wednesday 0-3 in pre-season. The Baggies scored 17 goals across those five games and conceded just three, a run that points to a well-organised and free-scoring side.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup on February 14, 2026, when Norwich City won 3-1 at Carrow Road. Before that, West Brom handed Norwich a heavy 0-5 defeat at The Hawthorns in the Championship in January 2026. Across the last five meetings, West Brom have won two, Norwich have won two, and one match ended in a draw, with the sides sharing a 2-2 result at The Hawthorns in November 2024.

Standings

In the Championship table, Norwich City are currently 12th while West Bromwich Albion sit in 20th place.