How to watch Norway vs Wales with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 14 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Ullevaal

Norway host Wales at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo in the UEFA Nations League A group stage, with both sides looking to improve their standing in Group A4 before the window closes.

Staale Solbakken's Norway have struggled for consistency in this Nations League campaign, picking up just one win from their last four group fixtures. They need points to avoid finishing bottom of the group.

Craig Bellamy's Wales arrive in Oslo having beaten Norway 2-1 in the reverse fixture in October, a result that gave the Dragons genuine belief heading into this rematch. Wales sit third in the group but are not yet safe from relegation concerns.

Norway have been prone to conceding, shipping goals freely across their recent matches, and Wales will look to exploit that vulnerability on the road. The Dragons, though, have their own defensive frailties to manage.

This fixture carries extra context given the wider state of Group A4. Portugal have already secured a quarter-final place and are fighting for top spot, while the teams below them are scrapping to avoid the drop. Every point matters for both Norway and Wales.

Bellamy's side showed they can compete at this level, and a second win over Norway in the space of six weeks would significantly boost their Nations League survival hopes.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Norway vs Wales live, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form guide.

Team news & squads