How to watch Northampton Town vs Gillingham with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 10 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Sixfields Stadium

Northampton Town host Gillingham at Sixfields Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to bounce back after difficult weekends in the FA Cup.

The Cobblers arrive into this fixture in poor form. They were beaten 4-0 by York City in the FA Cup on November 7, a result that followed a 1-0 league defeat to Oldham Athletic just days earlier. Northampton have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions.

Gillingham's situation is not much better. The Gills lost 1-0 to Barrow in the FA Cup on the same weekend, continuing a run that has produced only one win in their last five outings. A 1-4 defeat to Grimsby Town in League Two remains a low point of that recent stretch.

In the EFL Trophy group standings, Gillingham currently sit second in Southern Group G, with Northampton placed fourth. For the Cobblers, the stakes are clear — a positive result is needed to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Northampton's best recent performance came in a 2-0 League Two win over Colchester United on October 24, while Gillingham's sole bright spot was a 1-2 victory away at Shrewsbury Town on October 31. Both teams will be looking to rediscover that kind of form.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds an interesting dimension. Their most recent meeting ended 1-1 when Gillingham hosted Northampton in League Two in August 2026, and the sides have a history of tight contests.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this EFL Trophy fixture, including kick-off time and broadcast details, read on.

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