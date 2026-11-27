How to watch Nice vs Troyes with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Premium Access Pro ✅ Everything on Advanced ✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks ✅ Extended roaming data for international trips Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Premium Access Pro ✅ Everything on Advanced ✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks ✅ Extended roaming data for international trips Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 12 28 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Riviera

Nice host Troyes at the Allianz Riviera in a Ligue 1 fixture, and the home side will be looking to recover quickly from a painful night against the league leaders.

Olivier Pantaloni's team lost 3-2 to Paris Saint-Germain on November 21. Nice led through Mohamed Amoura after eight minutes, but PSG turned the game around and Ferran Torres struck the winner five minutes from time. The defeat ended Nice's unbeaten home record this season.

There was a consolation in stoppage time through Ali Abdi, and Nice had won three of their previous four league games before that setback. That run included a 5-2 victory over Rennes and a 2-0 win at Angers.

Troyes arrive in better spirits after a 3-1 win over Le Havre on November 20. Stephane Dumont's side lost 1-0 to PSG on November 7 and are 14th in the table, a long way short of safety being a concern but far from comfortable.

Nice sit seventh, so the home side go into the match with the stronger league position and the sharper attack. Amoura and Elye Wahi are both in the projected XI.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for Nice vs Troyes is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the rights holders are confirmed.

Team news & squads