International Coverage

How to watch Newcastle Jets vs Gamba Osaka with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 03:45

Today's game between Newcastle Jets and Gamba Osaka will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 08:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle Jets vs Gamba Osaka today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Newcastle Jets head coach Mark Milligan has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of this AFC Champions League Elite fixture. No injury or suspension information has been released by the club, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Gamba Osaka manager Tomokazu Myojin is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection. No injury or suspension data is currently available for the visiting side, and the full picture of their travelling party will become clearer in the days before the match.

Form

Newcastle Jets arrive in poor shape, recording one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their sole victory came against Central Coast Mariners, a 4-0 win back in April, but that result feels distant now. The Jets have since drawn 1-1 with Sydney FC twice, lost 3-2 to Preston Lions in the Australia Cup, and suffered that brutal 7-1 defeat to Kashima Antlers in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across those five matches, the Jets have scored nine goals but conceded 13, underlining the defensive fragility that has defined this stretch.

Gamba Osaka's recent record is mixed but shows more quality than the Jets can currently offer. They have two wins and three losses from their last five, with a commanding 5-0 cup victory over Tokushima Vortis and a 4-1 win over Cong An Ha Noi in continental play demonstrating their attacking threat. Their losses, including a 5-4 thriller against Kashiwa Reysol and a 2-0 J. League defeat to Kashima Antlers, show vulnerability, but Gamba have scored 13 goals across those five games, making them a dangerous proposition for any defence.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Newcastle Jets and Gamba Osaka. This fixture's context must therefore be drawn from current form and standing rather than historical precedent.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite East standings, Gamba Osaka sit second, while Newcastle Jets are placed 16th. The gap in league position reflects the contrast in how both clubs have started their continental campaigns.