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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoNewcastle Jets
team-logoGamba Osaka
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Newcastle Jets vs Gamba Osaka: Worldwide AFC Champions League Elite broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Newcastle Jets vs Gamba Osaka
Newcastle Jets
Gamba Osaka
AFC Champions League Elite

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Afghanistan

FanCode

FanCode

Australia

Paramount+ Australia

Paramount+

Bangladesh

FanCode

FanCode

Bhutan

FanCode

FanCode

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Hong Kong

M Plus Live

M Plus Live

India

FanCode

FanCode

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Laos

BG Sports

BG Sports YouTube

Macau

iQiyi

iQiyi

Maldives

FanCode

FanCode

Nepal

FanCode

FanCode

Pakistan

FanCode

FanCode

South Korea

Coupang Play

Coupang Play

Sri Lanka

FanCode

FanCode

Thailand

BG Sports

BG Sports YouTube

Vietnam

TV 360

TV 360

How to watch Newcastle Jets vs Gamba Osaka with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Newcastle Jets and Gamba Osaka will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 08:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle Jets vs Gamba Osaka today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Newcastle Jets vs Gamba Osaka lineups

4-1-4-1
Newcastle Jets crest
Newcastle Jets
NEW
page.match.formation.title
Gamba Osaka crest
Gamba Osaka
GOS
4-2-3-1
J. DelianovJ. Delianovteam-logoJ. ShaughnessyT. AquilinaT. AquilinaD. WilmeringD. Wilmeringteam-logoJ. Bertolissioteam-logoZ. Cloughteam-logoW. Dobsonteam-logoZ. Schreiberteam-logoX. Bertoncelloteam-logoM. BurgessN. VergosN. Vergosteam-logoJ. IchimoriS. NakataniS. Nakataniteam-logoS. Nakanoteam-logoS. FukuokaT. KishimotoT. Kishimototeam-logoE. Adamsteam-logoR. Meshinoteam-logoI. Jebaliteam-logoT. Suzukiteam-logoS. Abeteam-logoY. Toshida
Gamba Osaka crest
Gamba Osaka
GOS
4-1-4-1
Newcastle Jets

Starting XI

Gamba Osaka

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Milligan
  • T. Myojin

Newcastle Jets head coach Mark Milligan has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of this AFC Champions League Elite fixture. No injury or suspension information has been released by the club, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Gamba Osaka manager Tomokazu Myojin is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection. No injury or suspension data is currently available for the visiting side, and the full picture of their travelling party will become clearer in the days before the match.

Form

NEW

NEW - Form

CCM
W4-0
SFC
D1-1
SFC
L1-1
PRL
L3-2
KAN
L7-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
GOS

GOS - Form

CAN
W4-1
KOB
L0-1
TOV
W5-0
KAR
L5-4
KAN
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Newcastle Jets arrive in poor shape, recording one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their sole victory came against Central Coast Mariners, a 4-0 win back in April, but that result feels distant now. The Jets have since drawn 1-1 with Sydney FC twice, lost 3-2 to Preston Lions in the Australia Cup, and suffered that brutal 7-1 defeat to Kashima Antlers in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across those five matches, the Jets have scored nine goals but conceded 13, underlining the defensive fragility that has defined this stretch.

Gamba Osaka's recent record is mixed but shows more quality than the Jets can currently offer. They have two wins and three losses from their last five, with a commanding 5-0 cup victory over Tokushima Vortis and a 4-1 win over Cong An Ha Noi in continental play demonstrating their attacking threat. Their losses, including a 5-4 thriller against Kashiwa Reysol and a 2-0 J. League defeat to Kashima Antlers, show vulnerability, but Gamba have scored 13 goals across those five games, making them a dangerous proposition for any defence.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Newcastle Jets and Gamba Osaka. This fixture's context must therefore be drawn from current form and standing rather than historical precedent.

Standings

East

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Gamba OsakaGamba OsakaGOS
220072+56
W
W
2
Kashima AntlersKashima AntlersKAN
211071+64
D
W
3
Shanghai PortShanghai PortSHT
211075+24
D
W
4
Beijing GuoanBeijing GuoanBEI
211031+24
D
W
5
Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zimJDT
211031+24
W
D
6
Daejeon Hana CitizenDaejeon Hana CitizenDAE
211021+14
D
W
7
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJEO
110021+13
W
8
Vissel KobeVissel KobeKOB
110021+13
W
9
Kyoto Sanga FCKyoto Sanga FCKSF
21011103
W
L
10
Buriram UnitedBuriram UnitedBUN
20201102
D
D
11
Cong An Ha NoiCong An Ha NoiCAN
201114-31
D
L
12
Kashiwa ReysolKashiwa ReysolKAR
100112-10
L
13
Port FCPort FCTPF
100112-10
L
14
Ratchaburi FCRatchaburi FCRAT
200247-30
L
L
15
Pohang SteelersPohang SteelersPOH
200215-40
L
L
16
Newcastle JetsNewcastle JetsNEW
2002210-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite East standings, Gamba Osaka sit second, while Newcastle Jets are placed 16th. The gap in league position reflects the contrast in how both clubs have started their continental campaigns.

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