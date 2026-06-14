Netherlands vs Japan International Coverage

Here is a table detailing the international coverage for the Netherlands vs. Japan match based on the provided page. Only one broadcaster per country has been selected, and a link to the broadcaster's official homepage is included where possible.

How to watch Netherlands vs Japan with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Netherlands and Japan will kick-off at 14 Jun 2026, 21:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Japan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ronald Koeman names a settled projected XI for the Netherlands, with Bart Verbruggen in goal behind a back four of Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, and Micky van de Ven. Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, and Tijjani Reijnders form the midfield, while Cody Gakpo, Crysencio Summerville, and Donyell Malen lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the Dutch squad ahead of kick-off.

Hajime Moriyasu's projected XI sees Zion Suzuki start in goal, with Ko Itakura, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, and Hiroki Ito in defence alongside Junya Ito. Daichi Kamada, Keito Nakamura, Ritsu Doan, and Takefusa Kubo operate in midfield, with Ao Tanaka and Ayase Ueda completing the lineup. Japan carry no listed injuries or suspensions, though the squad will be without captain Wataru Endo, who withdrew from the tournament entirely due to injury. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The Netherlands head into this match with a mixed recent record, going W-W-D-L-W across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 friendly win over Uzbekistan on June 8, and they also beat Norway 2-1 in March. A 1-1 draw with Ecuador and a 4-0 win over Lithuania in World Cup qualifying sit alongside a 0-1 defeat to Algeria on June 3. Across those five matches, the Dutch scored nine goals and conceded four.

Japan arrive in Texas in exceptional form, winning all five of their last five matches without conceding a single goal at home. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Iceland on May 31. Earlier results include a 1-0 victory over England at Wembley and a 1-0 win in Scotland, both in March, as well as a 3-0 defeat of Bolivia and a 2-0 win over Ghana in November 2025. Japan scored eight goals across those five games and kept five clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2 in a friendly on November 16, 2013. Before that, the Netherlands beat Japan 1-0 in the 2010 FIFA World Cup group stage on June 19, 2010, and recorded a 3-0 friendly win on September 5, 2009. Across the three recorded meetings, the Netherlands have two wins and one draw, scoring six goals to Japan's two.

Standings

In Group F, Japan currently sit top of the table ahead of the Netherlands, who are placed second at this stage of the competition.