How to watch Necaxa vs Tijuana with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States DirecTV

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 16 6 Nov 2026 - 20:00 Estadio Victoria

Necaxa host Tijuana at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes in an Apertura 2026 Liga MX fixture, with Juan Reynoso's side looking to arrest a difficult run of form on home soil.

Los Rayos have found results hard to come by in recent weeks. Three defeats in their last five Liga MX matches have left Necaxa rooted in 17th place in the Apertura standings, and Reynoso will know that points at home are becoming urgent.

Tijuana arrive in markedly better shape. Sebastian Abreu's side sit sixth in the table and have shown they can grind out results, going unbeaten in four of their last five Liga MX outings.

The visitors will carry confidence from their recent meeting with Necaxa. Los Xolos beat Santos Laguna 4-1 in late October and drew 3-3 with Monterrey on the road, suggesting they are capable of performing away from Estadio Caliente.

For Necaxa, this is a match they cannot afford to treat lightly. The gap between 17th and safety will only grow if results continue to go against them at home.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Necaxa vs Tijuana live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

Team news & squads