How to watch Nantes vs Grenoble with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 2 - Game Week 13 23 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade de la Beaujoire

Nantes host Grenoble at the Stade de la Beaujoire in a Ligue 2 fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the table.

Gregory Poirier's side have shown signs of momentum after back-to-back wins across league and cup, though their league form across October was patchy. A home crowd at the Beaujoire gives Nantes a familiar advantage as they look to push up the standings.

Grenoble arrive in Nantes in a difficult stretch of form. Olivier Frapolli's team have lost three of their last five league matches and sit in the bottom half of the division, making this a fixture they need to respond in.

Nantes picked up a convincing Coupe de France win most recently, then backed it with a league victory at Pau. The question is whether Poirier can extract that same consistency on home turf in the league.

For Grenoble, a 3-2 win over Reims earlier this month offered a rare bright spot. Translating that kind of performance on the road, against a side fighting for the same mid-table ground, is the challenge facing Frapolli.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Ligue 2 match, read on below.

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