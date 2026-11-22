How to watch Nantes vs Grenoble with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
ExpressVPN
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- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Match Preview
Nantes host Grenoble at the Stade de la Beaujoire in a Ligue 2 fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the table.
Gregory Poirier's side have shown signs of momentum after back-to-back wins across league and cup, though their league form across October was patchy. A home crowd at the Beaujoire gives Nantes a familiar advantage as they look to push up the standings.
Grenoble arrive in Nantes in a difficult stretch of form. Olivier Frapolli's team have lost three of their last five league matches and sit in the bottom half of the division, making this a fixture they need to respond in.
Nantes picked up a convincing Coupe de France win most recently, then backed it with a league victory at Pau. The question is whether Poirier can extract that same consistency on home turf in the league.
For Grenoble, a 3-2 win over Reims earlier this month offered a rare bright spot. Translating that kind of performance on the road, against a side fighting for the same mid-table ground, is the challenge facing Frapolli.
For everything you need to know about how to watch this Ligue 2 match, read on below.
Team news & squads
Nantes vs Grenoble Probable lineups
Manager
- G. Poirier