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Ligue 2
team-logoNancy
Stade Marcel Picot
team-logoSochaux
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Nancy vs. Sochaux live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Nancy vs Sochaux
Nancy
Sochaux
Ligue 2

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Nancy vs Sochaux in live Ligue 2 action today.

How to watch Nancy vs Sochaux with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
Ligue 2 - Game Week 12
Stade Marcel Picot

Nancy host Sochaux at the Stade Marcel Picot in Ligue 2, with the home side arriving in exceptional form and looking to press their case for a top-two finish.

Nancy have been one of the standout teams in the division this season. Five consecutive wins across all competitions have put Oswald Tanchot's side firmly in contention, and the Stade Marcel Picot has become a fortress that visiting sides are finding difficult to breach.

Sochaux, sitting in mid-table, arrive in far less comfortable circumstances. Vincent Hognon's team have lost three of their last five matches and have struggled to find the consistency needed to push up the table.

The contrast in momentum could hardly be sharper. Nancy have scored freely and ground out results in tight games, while Sochaux have conceded in all but one of their recent outings.

For Sochaux, a positive result here would do much to stabilise a difficult run. For Nancy, three points would consolidate their position among the promotion contenders.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Nancy vs Sochaux, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads

Nancy vs Sochaux Probable lineups

Manager

  • O. Tanchot

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