How to watch Nancy vs Dijon with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 2 - Game Week 13 20 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Stade Marcel Picot

Nancy host Dijon at the Stade Marcel Picot in what shapes up as a compelling Ligue 2 encounter between two sides with contrasting momentum heading into the fixture.

Oswald Tanchot's Nancy arrive in exceptional form, having won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions. That run has pushed them up to second in the Ligue 2 standings, and the home crowd will expect nothing less than a continuation of that standard.

Dijon, sitting sixth in the table, have had a more inconsistent stretch. Baptiste Ridira's side have won two of their last five but suffered defeats to Rodez and Reims in that period, and a Coupe de France exit to Orleans last week will have stung.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an interesting layer. Their recent meetings have been tight affairs, and Dijon will draw confidence from their ability to take points off Nancy in recent seasons.

Nancy's home support has been a factor in their strong run, and the Stade Marcel Picot should provide a lively backdrop for this Ligue 2 meeting.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Nancy vs Dijon live, read on.

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