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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoMuharraq
team-logoGol Gohar
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Muharraq vs Gol Gohar: Worldwide AFC Champions League Two broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Muharraq vs Gol Gohar
Muharraq
Gol Gohar
AFC Champions League Two

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Australia

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Bahrain

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Bangladesh

tapmad

tapmad.com

Croatia

Sportklub 3

sportklub.n1info.hr

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Indonesia

Vision+

visionplus.id

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com/ja-JP

Jordan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Korea Republic (South Korea)

Coupang Play

coupangplay.com

Malaysia

Astro Go

astro.com.my

Morocco

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Oman

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Qatar

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Thailand

BG Sports

bgsports.co.th

Tunisia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Vietnam

TV 360

tv360.vn

Yemen

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

How to watch Muharraq vs Gol Gohar with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Muharraq and Gol Gohar will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 17:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Muharraq vs Gol Gohar today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Muharraq ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Gol Gohar have similarly not released official squad or injury information at this stage. Updates on their traveling party and any absentees will be published when confirmed.

Form

MUH

MUH - Form

ALH
D1-1
ALI
L1-0
MAN
W3-1
ARK
L1-0
KHA
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
GOL

GOL - Form

ARA
L0-2
TRA
L1-0
SAQ
W2-3
ALJ
D0-0
ESK
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Muharraq have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Al Khalidiyah in the Bahraini First Division, while their last AFC Champions League Two appearance resulted in a 1-0 defeat to Arkadag. Across those five games, they scored seven goals and conceded five, though their continental results have been the more concerning of the two.

Gol Gohar have picked up two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five outings. They arrive in strong recent form after a 3-0 victory over Esteghlal Khuzestan in the Persian Gulf Pro League, and they also won 2-3 away at Shams Azar Qazvin earlier in the run. Their AFC Champions League Two record shows a 0-0 draw with Al-Jazira, pointing to a side that is difficult to break down in continental competition.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Muharraq and Gol Gohar are recorded in the available data. This fixture will mark a first encounter between the two clubs based on the information at hand.

Standings

Grp. B

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArkadagArkadagARK
110010+13
W
2
Al-JaziraAl-JaziraALJ
10100001
D
3
Gol GoharGol GoharGOL
10100001
D
4
MuharraqMuharraqMUH
100101-10
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group B of the AFC Champions League Two, Muharraq sit fourth while Gol Gohar are placed third. That gap means the Iranian side currently hold the stronger position in the race for progression, and a win for the visitors would extend the advantage between the two clubs.

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