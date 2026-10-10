International Coverage
Country
Country Size Rank
Broadcaster
Official Homepage
Angola
7th largest
ESPN Africa
Australia
2nd largest
beIN Sports
Austria
21st largest
Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Belarus
12th largest
Sporttv
Botswana
10th largest
ESPN Africa
Brazil
1st largest
Canal GOAT
Cameroon
11th largest
ESPN Africa
Croatia
24th largest
Sportklub
Germany
13th largest
Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Greece
20th largest
Cosmote Sport / MagentaSport
Italy
14th largest
Como TV
Kenya
9th largest
GOtv
Nigeria
6th largest
ESPN Africa
Poland
15th largest
Polsat Sport
Portugal
19th largest
Sport TV
Romania
17th largest
Digi Sport
Russia
1st overall (largest)
Telekanal Futbol
South Africa
5th largest
ESPN Africa
South Korea (Korea Rep.)
22nd largest
SPOTV
Tanzania
4th largest
ESPN Africa
Turkey
8th largest
S Sport+
Uganda
18th largest
ESPN Africa
United Kingdom (Great Britain)
16th largest
Sky Sports
United States
3rd largest
Paramount+
Zambia
8th largest
ESPN Africa
How to watch Motherwell vs Celtic with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Motherwell and Celtic will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 12:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Motherwell vs Celtic today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Motherwell vs Celtic Probable lineups
Manager
- A. Johansson
Motherwell are managed by Alfred Johansson for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.
Celtic are led by Martin O'Neill, who recently confirmed he will continue as manager after a period of reflection during the international break. No injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage, and the team news section will be updated as information becomes available.
Form
Motherwell arrive at this fixture in poor form, having lost three of their last five Premiership matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Dundee FC, and they were beaten 4-0 by Aberdeen earlier in September. Their one win in that run came against Dundee United, a 3-0 victory, while a 3-3 draw with St. Mirren shows they are capable of scoring but have struggled badly to keep opponents out.
Celtic's recent form is similarly concerning. O'Neill's side have lost three of their last five across all competitions, including a 3-0 League Cup defeat to Rangers and a 3-1 loss to Ferencvaros in the Europa League. Their most recent Premiership match ended in a 1-0 defeat to Rangers, though they do have back-to-back league wins earlier in the run against St. Johnstone and St. Mirren to show they can perform at this level.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
Celtic have the stronger recent record in this fixture. The last meeting at Fir Park, in May 2026, ended 3-2 to Celtic, while Motherwell did claim a notable 2-0 home win in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Celtic have won three times to Motherwell's one, with one further Celtic victory at Parkhead, and the Hoops have generally found a way to edge these encounters even when the margin has been tight.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|8
|6
|1
|1
|11
|5
|+6
|19
W
W
W
W
W
|2
|7
|6
|0
|1
|14
|4
|+10
|18
L
W
W
W
W
|3
|8
|5
|1
|2
|19
|8
|+11
|16
W
D
L
W
W
|4
|8
|4
|1
|3
|11
|8
|+3
|13
W
W
L
D
L
|5
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|11
W
W
D
L
W
|6
|8
|3
|1
|4
|8
|14
|-6
|10
L
L
L
L
W
|7
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|8
D
L
W
D
L
|8
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|8
D
W
D
L
L
|9
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|8
L
L
L
W
D
|10
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|12
|-4
|7
L
D
L
L
L
|11
|8
|1
|3
|4
|7
|11
|-4
|6
L
D
W
D
L
|12
|8
|1
|2
|5
|7
|18
|-11
|5
L
D
W
D
L
Celtic lead the Scottish Premiership in first place, while Motherwell sit eighth, making this a fixture between the division's current pace-setters and a side still searching for consistency in the bottom half of the table.