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Premiership
team-logoMotherwell
Fir Park
team-logoCeltic
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Motherwell vs Celtic: Worldwide Premiership broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Motherwell vs Celtic
Motherwell
Celtic
Premiership

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Country Size Rank

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Angola

7th largest

ESPN Africa

espn.africa

Australia

2nd largest

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Austria

21st largest

Sportdigital FUSSBALL

sportdigital.de

Belarus

12th largest

Sporttv

sporttv.by

Botswana

10th largest

ESPN Africa

espn.africa

Brazil

1st largest

Canal GOAT

youtube.com/@canalgoatbr

Cameroon

11th largest

ESPN Africa

espn.africa

Croatia

24th largest

Sportklub

sportklub.n1info.hr

Germany

13th largest

Sportdigital FUSSBALL

sportdigital.de

Greece

20th largest

Cosmote Sport / MagentaSport

cosmote.gr

Italy

14th largest

Como TV

comotv.com

Kenya

9th largest

GOtv

gotvafrica.com

Nigeria

6th largest

ESPN Africa

espn.africa

Poland

15th largest

Polsat Sport

polsatsport.pl

Portugal

19th largest

Sport TV

sporttv.pt

Romania

17th largest

Digi Sport

digisport.ro

Russia

1st overall (largest)

Telekanal Futbol

football-tv.ru

South Africa

5th largest

ESPN Africa

espn.africa

South Korea (Korea Rep.)

22nd largest

SPOTV

spotv.net

Tanzania

4th largest

ESPN Africa

espn.africa

Turkey

8th largest

S Sport+

ssportplus.com

Uganda

18th largest

ESPN Africa

espn.africa

United Kingdom (Great Britain)

16th largest

Sky Sports

skysports.com

United States

3rd largest

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Zambia

8th largest

ESPN Africa

espn.africa

How to watch Motherwell vs Celtic with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Premiership - Game Week 8
Fir Park

Today's game between Motherwell and Celtic will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 12:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Motherwell vs Celtic today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Motherwell vs Celtic Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Johansson

Motherwell are managed by Alfred Johansson for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Celtic are led by Martin O'Neill, who recently confirmed he will continue as manager after a period of reflection during the international break. No injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage, and the team news section will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

MOT

MOT - Form

MIR
D3-3
DUU
W3-0
RAN
L1-0
ABE
L0-4
DUF
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CEL

CEL - Form

MIR
W1-2
JOH
W0-1
RAN
L3-0
FTC
L1-3
RAN
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Motherwell arrive at this fixture in poor form, having lost three of their last five Premiership matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Dundee FC, and they were beaten 4-0 by Aberdeen earlier in September. Their one win in that run came against Dundee United, a 3-0 victory, while a 3-3 draw with St. Mirren shows they are capable of scoring but have struggled badly to keep opponents out.

Celtic's recent form is similarly concerning. O'Neill's side have lost three of their last five across all competitions, including a 3-0 League Cup defeat to Rangers and a 3-1 loss to Ferencvaros in the Europa League. Their most recent Premiership match ended in a 1-0 defeat to Rangers, though they do have back-to-back league wins earlier in the run against St. Johnstone and St. Mirren to show they can perform at this level.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MotherwellDrawCeltic
1
0
4
Premiership
Motherwell badge
Motherwell
MOT
2
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
3
FT
Premiership
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
3
Motherwell badge
Motherwell
MOT
1
FT
Premiership
Motherwell badge
Motherwell
MOT
2
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
0
FT
Premiership
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
3
Motherwell badge
Motherwell
MOT
2
FT
Premiership
Motherwell badge
Motherwell
MOT
1
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
3
FT
8Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Celtic have the stronger recent record in this fixture. The last meeting at Fir Park, in May 2026, ended 3-2 to Celtic, while Motherwell did claim a notable 2-0 home win in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Celtic have won three times to Motherwell's one, with one further Celtic victory at Parkhead, and the Hoops have generally found a way to edge these encounters even when the margin has been tight.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RangersRangersRAN
8611115+619
W
W
W
W
W
2
CelticCelticCEL
7601144+1018
L
W
W
W
W
3
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
8512198+1116
W
D
L
W
W
4
Dundee FCDundee FCDUF
8413118+313
W
W
L
D
L
5
Dundee UnitedDundee UnitedDUU
83231011-111
W
W
D
L
W
6
St. MirrenSt. MirrenMIR
8314814-610
L
L
L
L
W
7
St. JohnstoneSt. JohnstoneJOH
7223910-18
D
L
W
D
L
8
AberdeenAberdeenABE
722378-18
D
W
D
L
L
9
MotherwellMotherwellMOT
7223911-28
L
L
L
W
D
10
HibernianHibernianHIB
8215812-47
L
D
L
L
L
11
FalkirkFalkirkFAL
8134711-46
L
D
W
D
L
12
KilmarnockKilmarnockKIL
8125718-115
L
D
W
D
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff

Celtic lead the Scottish Premiership in first place, while Motherwell sit eighth, making this a fixture between the division's current pace-setters and a side still searching for consistency in the bottom half of the table.

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