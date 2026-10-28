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Serie A
team-logoMonza
Stadio Brianteo
team-logoSSC Napoli
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TV Guide & Streaming
Monza vs SSC Napoli
Monza
SSC Napoli
Serie A

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Match Preview

crest
Serie A - Game Week 9
Stadio Brianteo

Napoli travel to the Stadio Brianteo to face Monza in Matchday 9 of the Serie A 2026/27 season, with the visitors looking to bounce back after a dramatic 3-3 draw against Roma last weekend.

Monza sit 15th in the table and have struggled for consistency, winning just one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Torino, and Ivan Juric's side will need a sharp improvement to trouble a Napoli team packed with quality in the final third.

Napoli arrive at the Brianteo carrying momentum in attack but plenty of turbulence off the pitch. The 3-3 draw with Roma was a chaotic afternoon that ended with manager Massimiliano Allegri sent off, and the fallout has since grown louder. Allegri's angry post-match outburst — overheard by journalists in the bowels of the Maradona — and his pointed remarks about Roma's Champions League qualification have dominated the week's headlines.

That expulsion now carries real consequences. The sporting judge handed Allegri a two-match ban, meaning he will be absent from the dugout both here at Monza and for the following fixture against Juventus. It is a significant blow to a side still finding its rhythm.

Scott McTominay has been a bright spot. The Scottish midfielder returned from a cardiac procedure to score twice against both Bodo/Glimt and Roma, and his partnership with Kevin De Bruyne in midfield has given Allegri's system a new dimension. The duo's understanding is growing, and Napoli's best football flows through them.

Defensively, however, Napoli are stretched. Benoit Badiashile and Leonardo Spinazzola both picked up muscular injuries in the dying minutes against Roma, adding to an already lengthy absentee list.

For TV channel and live stream options for this Serie A fixture, see the information below.

Team news & squads

Monza vs SSC Napoli Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Monza crest
Monza
MON
page.match.formation.title
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
4-3-3
N. ToernqvistN. ToernqvistE. KouadioE. KouadioS. GoglichidzeS. GoglichidzeA. CarboniA. CarboniE. AkinsanmiroE. AkinsanmiroD. MotaD. MotaS. BirindelliS. BirindelliJ. RobinsonJ. RobinsonM. FolorunshoM. FolorunshoR. MangasR. MangasG. VarelaG. VarelaA. MeretA. MeretM. OliveraM. OliveraL. MarianucciL. MarianucciG. Di LorenzoG. Di LorenzoR. MarinR. MarinK. De BruyneK. De BruyneS. McTominayS. McTominayS. LobotkaS. LobotkaM. PolitanoM. PolitanoR. HoejlundR. HoejlundN. LangN. Lang
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
3-4-2-1
Monza

Starting XI

SSC Napoli

Manager

  • I. Juric
  • M. Landucci

Monza will be without Matteo Pessina, Jan Ziolkowski, and Yvan Kouadio Maye through injury. Ivan Juric is expected to field a projected XI that includes Noel Toernqvist, Saba Goglichidze, Lorenzo Lucchesi, Andrea Carboni, Foe Ondoa, Dany Mota, Samuele Birindelli, Jay Robinson, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Ricardo Mangas, and Gustavo Varela.

Napoli head into the match with a growing injury list. Alessandro Buongiorno, Costantino Favasuli, David Neres, Alisson Santos, and Benoit Badiashile are all sidelined, with Badiashile among those who sustained muscular damage in the Roma draw. Massimiliano Allegri serves the first match of his two-game suspension, so Napoli will be managed from the bench by another member of the coaching staff. The projected away XI features Alex Meret in goal, with a back line of Mathias Olivera, Rafa Marin, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, and Sam Beukema, and a midfield and attack built around Zambo Anguissa, Scott McTominay, Kevin De Bruyne, Matteo Politano, Rasmus Hoejlund, and Noa Lang.

Form

MON

MON - Form

CRE
L2-3
B29
D2-2
LAZ
L3-1
CGL
W4-0
TOR
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
NAP

NAP - Form

FRC
W3-0
VIL
L3-1
VEN
L1-0
BOD
W4-3
ROM
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Monza have managed just one win from their last five matches across all competitions, recording a record of one win, one draw, and three defeats. They beat Cagliari 4-0 in their standout result of that run but have since lost to both Lazio (3-1) and Torino (3-2), conceding freely in each. Across those five games, Juric's side scored nine goals but let in ten, a defensive frailty that will concern the home camp.

Napoli's recent five-match record shows two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their last outing was the 3-3 stalemate with Roma, and they also fell to Venezia 1-0 in Serie A and lost to Villarreal 3-1 in the Champions League during this stretch. On the positive side, they beat Bodo/Glimt 4-3 in Europe and Frosinone 3-0 in the league, scoring 11 goals across the five fixtures while conceding ten — a pattern that points to an open, attack-minded side still working on its defensive organisation.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MonzaDrawSSC Napoli
1
1
3
Serie A
Monza badge
Monza
MON
0
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Monza badge
Monza
MON
0
FT
Serie A
Monza badge
Monza
MON
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
4
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
Monza badge
Monza
MON
0
FT
Serie A
Monza badge
Monza
MON
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
4Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-1 Napoli victory at the Brianteo in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Napoli hold the clear advantage, winning three times to Monza's two, with the visitors also claiming a 4-2 win at this ground in April 2024. Napoli have generally been the stronger side in this fixture, though Monza have shown they can win at home against the Neapolitans, as they did in May 2023.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
9810227+1525
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
87102310+1322
W
W
W
D
W
3
RomaRomaROM
9630238+1521
W
D
W
D
D
4
ComoComoCOM
9621178+920
W
W
W
D
L
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
8530167+918
W
W
D
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
84221713+414
D
W
L
W
D
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
8422118+314
W
L
D
W
L
8
TorinoTorinoTOR
94141414013
L
W
W
W
D
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
9414813-513
L
L
L
D
W
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
83231310+311
D
L
W
D
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
83141415-110
D
L
W
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
8305914-59
L
W
L
L
W
13
BolognaBolognaBOL
8224810-28
W
L
W
D
L
14
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
92251422-88
L
L
L
D
L
15
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
8215613-77
W
L
W
L
D
17
UdineseUdineseUDI
8116918-94
L
L
L
L
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
8116919-104
L
L
L
D
W
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
8116515-104
L
L
L
W
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
8107617-113
L
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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