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Copa Sudamericana
team-logoMontevideo City Torque
team-logoAtletico MG
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Montevideo City Torque vs Atletico MG: Worldwide Copa Sudamericana broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Montevideo City Torque vs Atletico MG
Montevideo City Torque
Atletico MG
Copa Sudamericana

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports MENA

Argentina

ESPN Argentina

ESPN Argentina

Australia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports Australia

Austria

Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Sportdigital

Bolivia

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

ESPN Brazil

Canada

beIN Sports

beIN Sports Canada

Chile

DIRECTV Sports

DIRECTV Latin America

Colombia

DIRECTV Sports

DIRECTV Colombia

Croatia

Arena Sport

Arena Sport Croatia

Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports

DIRECTV Ecuador

Germany

Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Sportdigital

Greece

ERT Sports

ERT Flix / ERT Sports

Israel

Sport 4

Sport 5 Israel

Italy

Como TV

Como TV

Mexico

Disney+ Premium

Disney+ Mexico

New Zealand

beIN Sports

beIN Sports New Zealand

Peru

DIRECTV Sports

DIRECTV Peru

Poland

Polsat Sport

Polsat Sport

Portugal

Sport TV

Sport TV Portugal

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports MENA

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Switzerland

Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Sportdigital

United States

beIN SPORTS

beIN Sports USA

Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports

DIRECTV Uruguay

How to watch Montevideo City Torque vs Atletico MG with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Montevideo City Torque and Atletico MG will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 23:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Montevideo City Torque vs Atletico MG today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Montevideo City Torque vs Atletico MG Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Mendez

Marcelo Mendez has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Montevideo City Torque. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Eduardo Dominguez has similarly kept his selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed for Atletico MG at this stage. Full details will be published when official information becomes available.

Form

CAT

CAT - Form

PEN
D1-1
NAC
L2-0
DAN
W1-0
CAM
L3-0
ALB
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CAM

CAM - Form

BGT
W1-0
APR
D2-2
SAN
W2-1
CAT
W3-0
COR
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Montevideo City Torque have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Albion in the Primera Division, and they were beaten 3-0 by Atletico MG in the Copa Sudamericana before that. A 1-1 draw with Club Atletico Penarol is the only point they have taken from their last three outings.

Atletico MG have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A win over Coritiba, following the 3-0 Copa Sudamericana victory over Montevideo City Torque. A 2-2 draw with Athletico Paranaense is the only match in that run they did not win, and they also beat Santos FC 2-1 and Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 in Serie A.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Montevideo City TorqueDrawAtletico MG
0
0
1
Copa Sudamericana
Atletico MG badge
Atletico MG
CAM
3
Montevideo City Torque badge
Montevideo City Torque
CAT
0
FT
0Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored0/1

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Copa Sudamericana on October 14, 2026, when Atletico MG won 3-0. That is the only head-to-head fixture on record between the clubs in the provided data, with Atletico MG holding a perfect record from that single encounter.

Standings

Atletico MG top Copa Sudamericana Group F, while Montevideo City Torque lead Copa Sudamericana Group B, meaning both sides come into this fixture from positions of group leadership in their respective standings.

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