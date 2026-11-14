How to watch Monterrey vs Pachuca with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States ViX

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX Femenil - Quarter Finals 15 Nov 2026 - 20:00

Monterrey host Pachuca in Liga MX Femenil, with the Rayadas looking to extend their grip at the top of Apertura Group A against a Tuzas side that has been in sharp form of their own.

Monterrey sit first in Group A and arrive into this fixture having won four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Pachuca on November 12, a result that underlines their current standing as the division's form team.

Pachuca come into this match sitting fourth in Group B, but their recent record tells a more competitive story. Three wins from their last five outings, including a 5-0 victory over Necaxa and a 4-3 win against Puebla, show they are capable of producing results against strong opposition.

The head-to-head record between these two sides is tight. Monterrey edged the most recent meeting 1-0, but Pachuca have won twice in the last five encounters, and the fixture has produced swings in both directions.

This is a match that carries weight for both clubs. Monterrey will want to press their advantage in the group standings, while Pachuca will see this as a chance to prove their quality against the table's pacesetters.

Team news & squads