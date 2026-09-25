How to watch Montenegro vs Cyprus with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stadion Pod Goricom

Today's game between Montenegro and Cyprus will kick off at 25 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Montenegro vs Cyprus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Montenegro are managed by Mirko Vucinic, and no confirmed injury or suspension news is available at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off as the squad is finalised.

Cyprus head coach Apostolos Mantzios is similarly without confirmed team news at this point. Further squad details will be provided as they become available ahead of the match.

Form

Montenegro head into this fixture with a mixed recent run, recording two wins, one draw and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Slovakia, while a 1-0 win away to Bulgaria represents one of their better results in that stretch. Two of those five games ended in 2-3 defeats, pointing to a side that scores freely but has shown vulnerability at the back. Across those five matches, Montenegro scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Cyprus carry a similar profile into this game, with two wins, one draw and two losses from their last five. They beat Liechtenstein 2-0 in their most recent outing and edged Moldova 3-2 earlier in the year. A 0-1 loss to Belarus and a 2-4 defeat to Estonia make up the other end of that record. Cyprus scored eight goals across those five games while conceding eight, reflecting a team that plays with attacking intent but is not immune to defensive lapses.

Head-to-Head Record

Montenegro hold a strong head-to-head record against Cyprus across the five previous meetings between the sides. The most recent encounter came in November 2020, when Montenegro won 4-0 at home in the UEFA Nations League C — the same competition and same venue as this fixture. In the reverse fixture earlier that same Nations League campaign, Montenegro also came out on top, winning 2-0 in Cyprus. The overall record across the five meetings shows Montenegro as the dominant side, with Cyprus yet to win a match between the two teams.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Armenia ARM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Cyprus CYP 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Latvia LVA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Montenegro MTN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

In Group 2 of UEFA Nations League C, Cyprus currently sit second in the table, while Montenegro are placed fourth. The gap between the sides makes this a fixture with clear implications for both teams' ambitions in the group.