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UEFA Nations League C
team-logoMontenegro
Stadion Pod Goricom
team-logoArmenia
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Montenegro vs Armenia: Worldwide UEFA Nations League C broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Montenegro vs Armenia
Montenegro
Armenia
UEFA Nations League C

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How to watch Montenegro vs Armenia with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 4
Stadion Pod Goricom

Today's game between Montenegro and Armenia will kick off at 5 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Montenegro vs Armenia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Montenegro vs Armenia Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Vucinic

Montenegro are managed by Mirko Vucinic, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Armenia are led by Yegishe Melikyan, and no confirmed squad information or absences have been provided for the away team at this stage. Further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

MTN

MTN - Form

BGR
W0-1
SVK
D2-2
CYP
W2-1
ARM
W2-3
LVA
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ARM

ARM - Form

KAZ
D1-1
MDA
D1-1
LVA
W2-0
MTN
L2-3
CYP
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Montenegro head into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Vucinic's side beat Latvia 1-2 away from home in their most recent outing, following a 2-3 victory over Armenia and a 2-1 win over Cyprus in this Nations League campaign. A 2-2 draw with Slovakia and a 1-0 win in Bulgaria complete the five-match run. Montenegro have scored nine goals and conceded six across those outings.

Armenia arrive with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games. Melikyan's side lost 2-0 to Cyprus in their most recent match, a result that followed a 2-3 defeat to Montenegro. Their only Nations League win in that run came against Latvia, whom they beat 2-0. Back-to-back 1-1 draws against Moldova and Kazakhstan in June friendlies also feature in that sequence. Armenia scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MontenegroDrawArmenia
2
1
2
UEFA Nations League C
Armenia badge
Armenia
ARM
2
Montenegro badge
Montenegro
MTN
3
FT
Friendlies
Montenegro badge
Montenegro
MTN
2
Armenia badge
Armenia
ARM
2
FT
Friendlies
Armenia badge
Armenia
ARM
1
Montenegro badge
Montenegro
MTN
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Montenegro badge
Montenegro
MTN
4
Armenia badge
Armenia
ARM
1
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Armenia badge
Armenia
ARM
3
Montenegro badge
Montenegro
MTN
2
FT
11Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on September 28, 2026, when Montenegro won 2-3 away at Armenia in this UEFA Nations League C campaign. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 in a friendly played in Montenegro in June 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Montenegro hold the stronger record, with wins in the 2026 Nations League fixture and a 4-1 World Cup qualifier in 2017, while Armenia won a 2022 friendly 1-0 and a 2016 World Cup qualifier 3-2.

Standings

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MontenegroMontenegroMTN
330074+39
W
W
W
2
CyprusCyprusCYP
311132+14
W
D
L
3
ArmeniaArmeniaARM
310245-13
L
L
W
4
LatviaLatviaLVA
301214-31
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff

Montenegro lead UEFA Nations League C Group 2 going into this fixture, while Armenia sit third. A Montenegro win would consolidate their position at the top, while Armenia need points to close the gap and stay in contention for promotion.

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