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How to watch Montenegro vs Armenia with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Montenegro and Armenia will kick off at 5 Oct 2026, 19:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Montenegro vs Armenia todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Montenegro vs Armenia Probable lineups
Manager
- M. Vucinic
Montenegro are managed by Mirko Vucinic, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.
Armenia are led by Yegishe Melikyan, and no confirmed squad information or absences have been provided for the away team at this stage. Further updates are expected ahead of the match.
Form
Montenegro head into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Vucinic's side beat Latvia 1-2 away from home in their most recent outing, following a 2-3 victory over Armenia and a 2-1 win over Cyprus in this Nations League campaign. A 2-2 draw with Slovakia and a 1-0 win in Bulgaria complete the five-match run. Montenegro have scored nine goals and conceded six across those outings.
Armenia arrive with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games. Melikyan's side lost 2-0 to Cyprus in their most recent match, a result that followed a 2-3 defeat to Montenegro. Their only Nations League win in that run came against Latvia, whom they beat 2-0. Back-to-back 1-1 draws against Moldova and Kazakhstan in June friendlies also feature in that sequence. Armenia scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these two sides came on September 28, 2026, when Montenegro won 2-3 away at Armenia in this UEFA Nations League C campaign. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 in a friendly played in Montenegro in June 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Montenegro hold the stronger record, with wins in the 2026 Nations League fixture and a 4-1 World Cup qualifier in 2017, while Armenia won a 2022 friendly 1-0 and a 2016 World Cup qualifier 3-2.
Standings
Grp. 2
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|4
|+3
|9
W
W
W
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|4
W
D
L
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|3
L
L
W
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
L
D
L
Montenegro lead UEFA Nations League C Group 2 going into this fixture, while Armenia sit third. A Montenegro win would consolidate their position at the top, while Armenia need points to close the gap and stay in contention for promotion.