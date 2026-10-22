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Conference League
team-logoMonaco
Stade Louis II, Monaco
team-logoFreiburg
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Monaco vs Freiburg: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Monaco vs Freiburg
Monaco
Freiburg
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Austria

RTL / Sky Sport Austria 1

RTL+

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ Foot / myCANAL

Canal+

Germany

RTL / RTL+

RTL+

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN SPORTS MAX Indonesia

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Japan

WOWOW Live / WOWOW On Demand

WOWOW

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport 3 / Ziggo Go

Ziggo Sport

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Spain

Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Switzerland

RTL / Blue Sport / RTL+

RTL+

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 9 / HBO Max

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

How to watch Monaco vs Freiburg with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 2
Stade Louis II, Monaco

Today's game between Monaco and Freiburg will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monaco vs Freiburg today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Monaco vs Freiburg Probable lineups

Manager

  • Luis

Monaco are managed by Filipe Luis, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Freiburg head into the match under Julian Schuster, with no confirmed team news currently provided. Further squad information will be added when available.

Form

ASM

ASM - Form

RCL
W2-1
PIS
W2-0
TFC
D2-2
CSS
W1-2
FCL
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SCF

SCF - Form

SGE
D2-2
LUZ
W4-2
S04
W2-1
JAB
W3-2
B04
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Monaco have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Ligue 1 loss to Lorient on October 18, and they also drew 2-2 with Toulouse. Their best result in the run was a 2-1 Conference League win over CSKA Sofia. Across those five matches, Monaco scored seven goals and conceded five.

Freiburg have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five. Their most recent defeat came against Bayer Leverkusen on October 18, losing 2-1 in the Bundesliga. Before that, they beat Jablonec 3-2 in the Conference League and Schalke 04 2-1 in the Bundesliga. Freiburg scored twelve goals and conceded eight across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Monaco and Freiburg. This appears to be a rare or first-time encounter between the two clubs in European competition.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
110030+33
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
110042+23
W
4
AtalantaAtalantaATA
110031+23
W
5
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
110020+23
W
5
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
110020+23
W
7
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110032+13
W
7
LuganoLuganoLUG
110032+13
W
9
MonacoMonacoASM
110021+13
W
10
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
110021+13
W
10
BrannBrannBRA
110021+13
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
110021+13
W
13
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
110010+13
W
13
GentGentGNT
110010+13
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
10101101
D
15
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
10101101
D
15
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
10101101
D
15
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
10101101
D
19
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
10101101
D
19
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
10101101
D
19
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
10101101
D
19
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
10101101
D
23
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
100123-10
L
23
JablonecJablonecJAB
100123-10
L
25
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
100112-10
L
25
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
100112-10
L
25
AjaxAjaxAJX
100112-10
L
28
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
100112-10
L
29
AGFAGFAGF
100101-10
L
29
ThunThunTHU
100101-10
L
31
KuPSKuPSKUP
100124-20
L
32
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
100113-20
L
33
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
100102-20
L
33
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
100102-20
L
35
BragaBragaBRA
100103-30
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Conference League, Monaco currently sit ninth and Freiburg seventh, placing both sides in the chasing pack and making this a fixture with direct implications for each team's push toward the upper reaches of the table.

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