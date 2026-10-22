International Coverage

How to watch Monaco vs Freiburg with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stade Louis II, Monaco

Today's game between Monaco and Freiburg will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monaco vs Freiburg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Monaco are managed by Filipe Luis, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Freiburg head into the match under Julian Schuster, with no confirmed team news currently provided. Further squad information will be added when available.

Form

Monaco have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Ligue 1 loss to Lorient on October 18, and they also drew 2-2 with Toulouse. Their best result in the run was a 2-1 Conference League win over CSKA Sofia. Across those five matches, Monaco scored seven goals and conceded five.

Freiburg have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five. Their most recent defeat came against Bayer Leverkusen on October 18, losing 2-1 in the Bundesliga. Before that, they beat Jablonec 3-2 in the Conference League and Schalke 04 2-1 in the Bundesliga. Freiburg scored twelve goals and conceded eight across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Monaco and Freiburg. This appears to be a rare or first-time encounter between the two clubs in European competition.

Standings

In the Conference League, Monaco currently sit ninth and Freiburg seventh, placing both sides in the chasing pack and making this a fixture with direct implications for each team's push toward the upper reaches of the table.