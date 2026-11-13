How to watch Mirassol vs Atletico MG with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 35 14 Nov 2026 - 16:30

Mirassol host Atletico Mineiro in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at contrasting points of the table. Rafael Guanaes' side will be looking to build on home comforts, while Eduardo Dominguez's visitors arrive under pressure after a difficult run of results.

Mirassol sit 14th in the Serie A standings, and the urgency to collect points is clear. Their recent form has been inconsistent, but they have shown they can grind out results when needed.

Atletico MG occupy 7th place, yet their form heading into this match is a concern. Dominguez's squad has struggled badly for momentum, losing four of their last five games across all competitions.

The visitors also carry the fatigue of a Copa run against Gremio, which has stretched their squad and disrupted rhythm. That double burden could be felt here.

For Mirassol, this is a genuine opportunity to pull clear of the relegation zone with a positive result at home. The crowd and the occasion will matter.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Mirassol vs Atletico MG, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

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