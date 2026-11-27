How to watch Milton Keynes Dons vs Notts County with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom Sky Sports+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

League One - Game Week 17 28 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Stadium MK

Milton Keynes Dons host Notts County at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes in a League One fixture that pairs a side in the top half with one sitting nearer the bottom.

Paul Warne's MK Dons come into the game in good scoring form. They beat Burton Albion 6-2 and Doncaster Rovers 6-1 in League One in recent weeks, and they were held to a 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town last time out.

The Dons also progressed in the cup competitions, beating Swindon Town 2-1 in the FA Cup and winning 2-1 at Bromley in the EFL Trophy. They sit 10th in the table.

Notts County, managed by Martin Paterson, arrive in a more uncertain spell. They lost 1-0 at Stevenage on their most recent league outing, which leaves them 19th.

The visitors have shown resilience elsewhere, with a 2-0 win at Mansfield Town and a 3-0 EFL Trophy victory at Burton Albion. They also drew 2-2 at Altrincham in the FA Cup.

The two sides drew 1-1 at Stadium MK when they last met, so Paterson's team will fancy their chances of taking something from the trip.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

Team news & squads