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Championship
team-logoMillwall
The Den
team-logoWest Ham United
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Millwall vs West Ham United: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Millwall vs West Ham United
Millwall
West Ham United
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website

United Kingdom

ITV 1 UK

itv.com

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisaviihde.fi

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Ireland

ITV 1 UK

itv.com

New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

beinsports.com

How to watch Millwall vs West Ham United with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 8
The Den

Today's game between Millwall and West Ham United will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs West Ham United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Millwall vs West Ham United Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Neil

Millwall head into the derby severely stretched. Alex Neil confirmed his squad is missing 11 first-team players, and further updates on availability are expected closer to kick-off.

West Ham have not confirmed their probable lineup or specific injury concerns. Team news for Nuno Espirito Santo's side will be updated as information becomes available ahead of Saturday's match.

Form

MIL

MIL - Form

WRE
L0-3
BOL
W4-0
NEW
L0-1
BLB
L3-1
MID
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
WHU

WHU - Form

WOL
W4-2
DER
W3-0
BOL
W2-3
WRE
W6-0
FUL
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Millwall have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough on 15 September. Their sole victory in this run was a 4-0 home win over Bolton Wanderers on 5 September, though they have since lost to Blackburn Rovers and exited the Carabao Cup to Newcastle United.

West Ham have won four and lost one of their last five matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham on 15 September. In the Championship, they have been in dominant form, including a 6-0 win over Wrexham on 11 September and a 4-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on 1 September.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MillwallDrawWest Ham United
1
2
2
Championship
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
2
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
0
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
0
FT
Carabao Cup
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
3
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
Championship
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
0
FT
3Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on 4 February 2012, when West Ham won 2-1 at home in the Championship. Before that, Millwall and West Ham drew 0-0 at The Den in September 2011. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record, West Ham have won two, Millwall have won one, and two matches ended level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
7421209+1114
W
W
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
7421115+614
W
L
D
W
W
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
74211410+414
D
W
W
D
W
4
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
7421107+314
D
W
W
D
L
5
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
84131112-113
W
L
L
W
W
6
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
733185+312
D
D
L
W
W
7
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
733167-112
D
D
L
D
W
8
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
63211410+411
W
D
L
W
W
9
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
732266011
W
W
D
D
W
10
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
7421188+1010
W
W
D
D
W
11
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
7241109+110
W
L
D
D
W
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
73131313010
D
L
W
L
L
13
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
73131111010
W
D
W
W
L
14
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
7304131309
L
W
W
L
W
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
723289-19
L
W
L
W
D
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
7223101008
W
L
L
D
L
17
WatfordWatfordWAT
8224710-38
L
L
W
L
L
18
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
621378-17
D
W
L
L
W
19
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
7142711-47
L
D
D
W
L
20
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
7214712-57
W
L
L
L
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
7043711-44
L
D
L
L
D
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
7115613-74
L
L
L
W
L
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
7106613-73
L
L
W
L
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
7034816-83
L
D
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship, West Ham United lead the table in first place, while Millwall sit 11th.

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