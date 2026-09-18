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How to watch Millwall vs West Ham United with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 8 19 Sept 2026 - 07:30 The Den

Today's game between Millwall and West Ham United will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 12:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs West Ham United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Millwall head into the derby severely stretched. Alex Neil confirmed his squad is missing 11 first-team players, and further updates on availability are expected closer to kick-off.

West Ham have not confirmed their probable lineup or specific injury concerns. Team news for Nuno Espirito Santo's side will be updated as information becomes available ahead of Saturday's match.

Form

Millwall have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough on 15 September. Their sole victory in this run was a 4-0 home win over Bolton Wanderers on 5 September, though they have since lost to Blackburn Rovers and exited the Carabao Cup to Newcastle United.

West Ham have won four and lost one of their last five matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham on 15 September. In the Championship, they have been in dominant form, including a 6-0 win over Wrexham on 11 September and a 4-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on 1 September.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on 4 February 2012, when West Ham won 2-1 at home in the Championship. Before that, Millwall and West Ham drew 0-0 at The Den in September 2011. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record, West Ham have won two, Millwall have won one, and two matches ended level.

Standings

In the Championship, West Ham United lead the table in first place, while Millwall sit 11th.