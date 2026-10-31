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Championship
team-logoMillwall
The Den
team-logoDerby County
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Watch Millwall vs. Derby County live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Millwall vs Derby County
Millwall
Derby County
Championship

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Millwall vs Derby County in live Championship action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

How to watch Millwall vs Derby County with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesParamount+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN SPORTS 3 / beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chad

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo

StarTimes App / Sporty TV App

StarTimes

Egypt

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

beIN Sports MAX 9 / myCANAL

beIN Sports France

India

FanCode

FanCode

Iran

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mauritania

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Morocco

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Nigeria

StarTimes App / Sporty TV App

StarTimes

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD

beIN Sports

South Africa

StarTimes App / Sporty TV App

StarTimes

Sudan

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

Match Preview

crest
Championship - Game Week 13
The Den

Millwall host Derby County at The Den in the Championship, with both sides arriving in need of a positive result after difficult recent runs.

Alex Neil's Millwall sit 13th in the table, but their form has been patchy. They have taken just one win from their last five league games and conceded in four of them.

Derby arrive in an even more precarious position. John Eustace's side are 23rd in the Championship, and their recent record on the road has given little reason for optimism.

The Rams have drawn three and lost one of their last four away from home, shipping goals freely while struggling to find consistency at the other end.

Millwall's home crowd at The Den can be a significant factor, and Derby will need to be disciplined to avoid another difficult afternoon.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Championship fixture.

Team news & squads

Millwall vs Derby County Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Neil
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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