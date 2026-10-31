Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
- Livestream without slowdowns
- Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
- Connect to a global server network
- With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
- Keep your activity private and secure
- ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.
Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.
How to watch Millwall vs Derby County with a VPN
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage
Algeria
beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Argentina
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Australia
beIN SPORTS 3 / beIN Sports Connect
Bolivia
Disney+ Premium Chile
Brazil
Disney+ Premium Brazil
Canada
DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada
Chad
beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Chile
Disney+ Premium Chile
Colombia
Disney+ Premium Sur
Democratic Republic of the Congo
StarTimes App / Sporty TV App
Egypt
beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France
beIN Sports MAX 9 / myCANAL
India
FanCode
Iran
beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq
beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Japan
DAZN Japan
Mauritania
beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico
Morocco
beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Nigeria
StarTimes App / Sporty TV App
Peru
Disney+ Premium Chile
Saudi Arabia
beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD
South Africa
StarTimes App / Sporty TV App
Sudan
beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States
Paramount+
Match Preview
Millwall host Derby County at The Den in the Championship, with both sides arriving in need of a positive result after difficult recent runs.
Alex Neil's Millwall sit 13th in the table, but their form has been patchy. They have taken just one win from their last five league games and conceded in four of them.
Derby arrive in an even more precarious position. John Eustace's side are 23rd in the Championship, and their recent record on the road has given little reason for optimism.
The Rams have drawn three and lost one of their last four away from home, shipping goals freely while struggling to find consistency at the other end.
Millwall's home crowd at The Den can be a significant factor, and Derby will need to be disciplined to avoid another difficult afternoon.
Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Championship fixture.
Team news & squads
Millwall vs Derby County Probable lineups
Manager
- A. Neil
- Livestream without slowdowns
- Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
- Connect to a global server network
- With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
- Keep your activity private and secure
- ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.
Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.