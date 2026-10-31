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How to watch Millwall vs Derby County with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 13 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 The Den

Millwall host Derby County at The Den in the Championship, with both sides arriving in need of a positive result after difficult recent runs.

Alex Neil's Millwall sit 13th in the table, but their form has been patchy. They have taken just one win from their last five league games and conceded in four of them.

Derby arrive in an even more precarious position. John Eustace's side are 23rd in the Championship, and their recent record on the road has given little reason for optimism.

The Rams have drawn three and lost one of their last four away from home, shipping goals freely while struggling to find consistency at the other end.

Millwall's home crowd at The Den can be a significant factor, and Derby will need to be disciplined to avoid another difficult afternoon.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Championship fixture.

Team news & squads