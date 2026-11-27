How to watch Millwall vs Burnley with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 18 28 Nov 2026 - 10:00 The Den

Millwall host Burnley at The Den in London in the Championship, with both clubs looking for a way out of a poor run.

Alex Neil's side have lost four of their last five league games. The latest was a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City on November 25, which followed a 1-0 loss at Queens Park Rangers.

The Lions sit 18th in the table, and the damage has come at the back. They have conceded 10 goals in that stretch, including two 3-0 defeats to West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City.

Burnley arrive in worse shape in the standings. Fabio Celestini's team are 23rd and have not won in their last five, taking three draws and two defeats.

Their most recent outing was a 2-0 loss at Birmingham City on November 25, only three days after a 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers. Before that came a 5-4 defeat at Cardiff City, a game that showed how open the Clarets can be.

The two clubs met in the FA Cup in January, when Burnley won 5-1 at Turf Moor. Millwall will want a very different showing in front of their own supporters.

Here is how to follow the game.

Team news & squads