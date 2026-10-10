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How to watch Middlesbrough vs Wolverhampton Wanderers with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 9 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Riverside Stadium

Today's game between Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Middlesbrough vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough are managed by Kim Hellberg, and the club has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture. Injury and suspension updates will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head into the game under coach Cesar Peixoto, though no probable lineup, injury list, or suspension news has been confirmed at this stage. Further squad updates are expected in the days leading up to the match.

Form

Middlesbrough arrive at this fixture with a mixed but encouraging recent record, collecting two wins and two draws from their last five outings across all competitions, with one defeat. Their most recent Championship outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Birmingham City, while their best result in that run came in a 4-3 win over Norwich City, a game that demonstrated both their attacking intent and defensive vulnerability. Across those five matches, Boro have been involved in high-scoring encounters, finding the net freely but also conceding at a rate that Hellberg will want to address.

Wolves have been more consistent, winning two and drawing one of their last five games in the Championship, with two defeats coming in cup competition against Everton and in a heavy loss to West Ham United. Their most recent league outing produced a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, and they also picked up a 1-0 victory at Sheffield United earlier in the run. Peixoto's side have shown a capacity to win tight matches on the road, keeping clean sheets in both of those away Championship victories.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2018, when Wolverhampton Wanderers won 1-2 at the Riverside Stadium in a Championship fixture. Across the last five recorded meetings, the head-to-head record is relatively balanced, with both sides having claimed victories, including Middlesbrough's 3-0 win over Wolves in a Carabao Cup tie at the Riverside in September 2015. The series has produced competitive, often tight encounters, with goals spread across both ends in several of those fixtures.

Standings

In the Championship table, Middlesbrough currently sit third while Wolverhampton Wanderers are fourth, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between two sides with genuine promotion ambitions separated by the narrowest of margins.