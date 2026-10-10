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Championship
team-logoMiddlesbrough
Riverside Stadium
team-logoWolverhampton Wanderers
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Middlesbrough vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Middlesbrough vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Middlesbrough
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website Link

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Australia

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com/au

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Brazil

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

Chile

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Colombia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Denmark

Viaplay

viaplay.dk

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisaviihde.fi

Iceland

Viaplay

viaplay.is

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Indonesia (listed via regional coverage)

MONOMAX / beIN

monomax.me

Mexico

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Nigeria

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Peru

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Africa

Sporty TV

sportytv.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sweden

Viaplay

viaplay.se

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Venezuela

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Wolverhampton Wanderers with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 9
Riverside Stadium

Today's game between Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Middlesbrough vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Probable lineups

Manager

  • K. Hellberg

Middlesbrough are managed by Kim Hellberg, and the club has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture. Injury and suspension updates will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head into the game under coach Cesar Peixoto, though no probable lineup, injury list, or suspension news has been confirmed at this stage. Further squad updates are expected in the days leading up to the match.

Form

MID

MID - Form

QPR
W0-1
CRY
L3-0
NOR
W4-3
MIL
D2-2
BIR
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
WOL

WOL - Form

WHU
L4-2
BIR
D2-2
SHU
W0-1
EVE
L1-0
WBA
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Middlesbrough arrive at this fixture with a mixed but encouraging recent record, collecting two wins and two draws from their last five outings across all competitions, with one defeat. Their most recent Championship outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Birmingham City, while their best result in that run came in a 4-3 win over Norwich City, a game that demonstrated both their attacking intent and defensive vulnerability. Across those five matches, Boro have been involved in high-scoring encounters, finding the net freely but also conceding at a rate that Hellberg will want to address.

Wolves have been more consistent, winning two and drawing one of their last five games in the Championship, with two defeats coming in cup competition against Everton and in a heavy loss to West Ham United. Their most recent league outing produced a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, and they also picked up a 1-0 victory at Sheffield United earlier in the run. Peixoto's side have shown a capacity to win tight matches on the road, keeping clean sheets in both of those away Championship victories.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MiddlesbroughDrawWolverhampton Wanderers
3
0
2
Championship
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
1
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
2
FT
Championship
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
1
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
0
FT
Championship
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
2
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
1
FT
Championship
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
1
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
3
FT
Carabao Cup
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
3
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
0
FT
9Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2018, when Wolverhampton Wanderers won 1-2 at the Riverside Stadium in a Championship fixture. Across the last five recorded meetings, the head-to-head record is relatively balanced, with both sides having claimed victories, including Middlesbrough's 3-0 win over Wolves in a Carabao Cup tie at the Riverside in September 2015. The series has produced competitive, often tight encounters, with goals spread across both ends in several of those fixtures.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
8521136+717
W
W
L
D
W
2
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
84311612+415
D
D
W
W
D
4
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
74211510+514
W
W
D
L
W
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
6
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
8422108+214
L
D
W
W
D
7
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
84131312+113
W
W
D
W
W
8
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
84131112-113
W
L
L
W
W
9
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
8332710-312
L
D
D
L
D
10
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
82511211+111
D
W
L
D
D
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
83231515011
D
D
L
W
L
12
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
832378-111
L
W
W
D
D
13
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
84221910+910
L
W
W
D
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
8242912-310
W
L
D
D
W
15
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
83141115-410
W
W
L
L
L
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
8233121209
D
W
L
L
D
17
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
83051617-19
L
L
W
W
L
18
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
8233911-29
L
L
W
L
W
19
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
7223910-18
D
D
W
L
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
8224710-38
L
L
W
L
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
81431012-27
W
L
D
L
L
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
8125714-75
D
L
L
L
W
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
8116815-74
D
L
L
W
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
8044917-84
D
L
D
L
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Middlesbrough currently sit third while Wolverhampton Wanderers are fourth, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between two sides with genuine promotion ambitions separated by the narrowest of margins.

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